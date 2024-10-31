30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
4. Jared Goff’s perfect game
Goff went 18-for-18 against the Seattle Seahawks
When we talk about a perfect game, we think about it in the sense of baseball. We look at that old mantra of 27 up and 27 down. It focuses on a pitcher who doesn’t allow a hit or a baserunner. However, another throwing athlete can throw a perfect game. Jared Goff accomplished the feat this season.
Against the Seattle Seahawks, Goff hit his receivers, running backs, and tight ends 18 times on 18 attempts. He never threw an incompletion. The ball never hit the turf. It wasn’t even like Goff was playing it safe. He threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns with those 18 attempts. And to show you how hard it is to win the game ball on the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell gave it to someone else! His quote after the game was actually pretty funny:
"Yeah, well, I just gave the game ball to somebody else so I feel awful right now," Campbell said. "I knew he played really well – you could feel it – and he really found his rhythm early, and I thought he was seeing the field, played with rhythm, he had to move a little bit in the pocket."
After a rough first two games of the season, Goff has been one of the best quarterbacks in the game. He’s had a QB rating of at least 113 every week since Week 3. We’re not hearing about Goff in the MVP race, but we should be.