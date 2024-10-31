30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
30. 13 seconds from snap to throw
Jayden Daniels Hail Mary was another example of ridiculousness
We are finishing this list in the same place where we began. That Jayden Daniels Hail Mary was the best play we’ve seen in years. It had people invoking the name of Doug Flutie, and that’s how you know it was a really good play. Flutie has arguably the best play in football history, with his throw down the field beating the unbeatable Miami Hurricanes back in 1984.
The biggest difference between Daniels and many of the other Hail Marys we’ve seen in the past is the time he took to make his throw. Daniels had the ball for 13 seconds, which is the most anyone has held the ball all season. Actually, it was 12.79 seconds, which is the only touchdown throw that took more than 10 seconds since before 2016 (and quite possibly ever, as we don’t have those types of statistics on hand). This was all according to NexGen Stats.
In those 13 seconds, Daniels ran 40 yards. He went back and forth behind his blocking, setting himself up to get a clean pass down the field. When he finally settled in, he was standing around the 35-yard line. That was more than 13 yards away from the line of scrimmage.
There’s no bloviating on this play. Every single thing Daniels did for those 15 seconds, from the snap, to the scramble, to the throw in traffic, to the catch by Noah Brown, was right. And now the Commanders have a lead in their division.