30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
5. Chris Boswell field goal record pace
Boswell is on pace to hit 49 field goals this season, shattering the record
There are so many great seasons happening around the league, and every year it seems like certain stats get more play than others. One stat that doesn’t often get mentioned is kicking stats. There is good reason for that, as kickers tend to be an afterthought, but it’s surprising mostly because of how impactful they are. Kickers are responsible for points on the board, and bad kickers have lost games for teams. Kickers are even included in fantasy!
That said, we need to give a shout out to Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell. He’s been lights out this season. He’s hit 23 of 24 field goals. Those 23 field goals in eight games is just under three field goals per game.
Right now, the record for most field goals made in a season is 44 by David Akers in 2011. Boswell is on pace to destroy that number. He’s pursuing just under 50 field goals made this season. If the Steelers get stalled on one or two more drives than they are averaging right now, he will be the first field goal kicker to successfully hit 50 field goals in a season.
Boswell is also close to the record for most points scored in a season, which would have him pass Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson. He had 186 points in 2006, and Boswell is on pace for 180 this year. Hopefully, Russell Wilson can get more points on the board for Pittsburgh to get Boswell this record.