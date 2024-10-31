30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
9. Brock Bowers record-setting pace
Only Saquon Barkley and Puka Nacua had more catches as a rookie through seven weeks
Brock Bowers is putting up insane numbers for a Las Vegas Raiders team that literally has nothing else. There’s no running back of note. They traded away Davante Adams to the New York Jets (just to have the same number of wins). They started with Gardner Minshew, went to Aidan O’Connell, and now they are back to Minshew, and he somehow got worse after the benching. This is a disaster offensive season for the Raiders except for Bowers.
Just a couple of years ago, Puka Nacua blasted on the scene and broke rookie receiving records as he helped keep the Rams offense afloat without Cooper Kupp. Now, Bowers is looking to break those records in a similar situation but at a completely different position. Nacua finished the season with 105 catches, and Bowers is on pace for 111.
Bowers’ 52 catches lead the NFL. A rookie tight end is leading the NFL in receptions. That seems preposterous in of itself, but it’s absolutely crazy that it’s happening on this offense. Bowers is truly the only thing putting a smile on Raiders fans faces (well, that and Maxx Crosby).
Bowers might be the next great tight end in this league. There’s a reason the Raiders took him so high in the NFL Draft despite selecting Michael Mayer in the second round last year. This is a special talent that the Raiders couldn’t pass up.