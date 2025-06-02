4 Atlanta Braves who will be lucky to survive the trade deadline

The Atlanta Braves have been in the headlines for most of the season and it hasn't always been good. Atlanta has dealt with massive injuries to players like Reynaldo Lopez, Spencer Strider and AJ Smith-Shawver. They're also struggling with the loss of outfielder Jurickson Profar. Profar was popped for a failed drug test earlier in the season and hit with an 80-game suspension that will cause him to miss the postseason.

While the Braves have returned Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. from injury this season, it has't taken them to the next level yet. In fact, the Braves remain one of the worst teams in the National League this year, record wise.

With this in mind, there's a chance the Braves look to trade away some of their expiring contracts while also making moves to acquire controllable players to build for the future. Atlanta isn't a bad team, but the roster it has right now can't contend for a World Series, so some changes need to be made.

Who could be on the trade block for the Braves this season?

4. RHP Bryce Elder

The Braves are talented enough that they don't need to blow the roster up. They don't need to make this bad season worse by trading away a lot of players and gutting the roster. Instead, the Braves could look to land a few controllable players while moving their expiring contracts.

In a move for a controllable player, the Braves could trade former top pitching prospect Bryce Elder, preferably to acquire a shortstop, outfielder, or even better pitcher.

Elder had an excellent rookie campaign before falling off a cliff last season. He was nearly unpitchable at times, but has rebounded in a big way for the Braves. Because of this, he likely has quite a bit of trade value now compared to last season. Atlanta could look to use him in a deal to acquire a better starting pitcher like Sandy Alcántara or Nick Lodolo. The Braves could also go after a shortstop like Ezequiel Tovar in a deal involving Elder.

3. RHP Hurston Waldrep

The second player on this list is in a very similar situation to Elder. Hurston Waldrep is one of the better pitching prospects in the Braves' organization. The righty has an excellent arsenal led by a devastating splitter.

But he struggled when given the chance in the big leagues last season. And he's struggled again this season. While the Braves have needed pitching in 2025, they haven't yet turned to Waldrep as the answer. That should be quite telling to the way the organization views him right now.

Still, the Braves could use him as the cornerstone to a massive trade to bring in big league talent that could help them push for a postseason spot this year and beyond. While it seems like the season is lost for Atlanta, a potential trade centered around Waldrep could get them back in the mix of things.

2. RHP Raisel Iglesias

Following two players who could be dealt for a win-now player, we'll move to two expiring players who could be traded if the Braves believe the season is lost.

Closer Raisel Iglesias isn't a name that anybody assumed was going to be on the trade block this season, but it makes sense at this point. The righty is struggling a bit this season, but he's still flashed the same excellence that Braves fans have grown to love.

Since he's on an expiring contract, he's instantly going to be a trade candidate if the Braves are falling out of contention at the trade deadline. With Iglesias being the team's closer, he's destined to have a bit of value on the market.

This deal only makes sense if the Braves fall all the way out of contention. If Atlanta stays competitive, which is still in question, it'll likely look to add some relief pitching, not subtract. But with the way the Braves are trending right now, there's a chance they're shopping a lot of their expiring contracts, including Iglesias, at the deadline.

1. DH Marcell Ozuna

Now, we move to a player who will likely be on the trade block in a controversial way. The Braves have seen quite a lot of success from designated hitter Marcell Ozuna over the last few years. However, he's on an expiring contract, so just like Iglesias, he's bound to end up surrounded by trade rumors.

But Ozuna makes a lot more sense as trade candidate than Iglesias.

For one, the veteran slugger is unlikely to remain with the Braves beyond this season unless Atlanta is willing to overpay to retain him. When he hits the market, especially coming off another solid season, there's a good chance he's looking for a massive deal in free agency. The Braves don't have the payroll flexibility to hand an aging designated hitter a massive deal no matter how well he's playing.

If he lands on the trade block, there are only a few teams who would realistically go after him unless he's willing and able to slide back into the outfield. Given his age and worn down body, it's unlikely that's the case.

Still, he would receive quite a lot of attention from a few teams if the Braves opt to shop him.