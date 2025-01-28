4 centers the Lakers can trade for to keep Anthony Davis happy
Like newly returned defensive stopper Jarred Vanderbilt picking the pocket of an opposing ball-handler, the NBA trade deadline is quietly sneaking up. The deadline is fascinating not only for the rumors and drama of seeing who goes where but for the way certain teams will declaratively say, "We're making a run at it this year" by going all-in.
For much of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have hovered in that gray zone, straddling the line between being true contenders and just another slightly above-average team. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who as veterans understandably want the team to focus on the here and now, have called for general manager Rob Pelinka to make additional moves beyond just trading for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, which he did in late December.
If James and Davis really want the Lakers to be buyers at the deadline, they sure are putting their money where their mouths are to prove that this is a team worth investing in. The Lakers had lost three straight games sandwiched around two postponements that were brought about by the California wildfires, but since then, they've rolled off six wins in seven games and four straight, a run that includes two road wins and a home win over the defending champion Celtics.
Now at 26-18, the Lakers are far from out of the woods in the pressure cooker that is the Western Conference playoff race, but they've done more than enough to earn the confidence of the front office. The defense has looked better than it has all year, allowing an average of under 100 points during this four-game streak. Davis and James have done the rest, especially AD, who threw up a 42-point, 23-rebound gem against the Hornets on Monday.
Davis hasn't just given the front office a directionless mandate to improve the team — he has ideas on how it should be done, namely that the Lakers trade for a center so that he can slide to the 4, which he has long stated is his preferred position. Rob Pelinka, I hope you're listening.
As non-contending teams around the league position themselves to make a run at Cooper Flagg, those that are in the playoff picture will be looking to swoop in and snag some assets for cheap. Here are four centers the Lakers can target to make a splash at the deadline.
Jonas Valanciunas
If the Washington Wizards were in the Harry Potter universe, they'd be Gilderoy Lockhart, the wizard who talks a big game but is completely inept with the wand. The Wizards are 6-39 and the worst team in the NBA by a long shot, which means that they'd be wise to get whatever they could for any assets that don't have long-term value for whenever their perpetual rebuild gets going.
Valanciunas is still a plus rebounder at this point in his career, and he's still scoring double figures while averaging less than 20 minutes per game. He would be a dependable presence in the post offensively and on the boards, and the bulk advantage he has over Jaxson Hayes makes him much better suited to bang with opposing bigs on defense.
Other teams in need of frontcourt depth could make a play for Valanciunas, but the price the Lakers will need to pay to get him should still be reasonable.
Walker Kessler
This price tag is slightly less reasonable, but for good reason. Walker Kessler is only 23, nine years younger than Valanciunas, and though Valanciuna is solid defensively, Kessler specializes in protecting the rim.
Victor Wembanyama leads the league in blocks, but if the Lakers were able to get Kessler, between him and AD they'd have the next two on the list. With Vanderbilt and Finney-Smith harassing guys on the perimeter, suddenly JJ Redick would have a defense worth talking about.
Kessler would also be a phenomenal fit offensively, as he doesn't need the ball in his hands all the time to make an impact. He leads the league with a 73.3 percent field goal percentage, because he's mostly just catching lobs and getting putbacks at the rim. Opposing defenses need to key on Davis, LeBron and Austin Reaves, which should give Kessler room to feast down low.
The only issue with trying to get Kessler is that he's not going to come cheap. Utah is said to want two first-rounders, and Danny Ainge is not someone that will just make a deal out of the kindness of his heart, especially with the Lakers, due to his strong Celtics ties. Kessler is going to be tough to get.
Jakob Poeltl
Let's go north of the border for our next potential future Laker. As French-Canadians would say, the Raptors are merde, and like the other teams on this list, will likely be looking to pick up future assets at the deadline.
Jakob Poeltl has overcome l'odeur de Toronto to quietly put up the best season of his nine-year career. The former Utah Ute is averaging a double-double, with 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, both of which are personal bests.
Poeltl is basically a younger version of Valanciunas, so he's a higher-ceiling option than the big Lithuanian. His salary is almost twice as high though, which could force the Lakers to part with a player they'd rather keep, such as Rui Hachimura. As with all trades, this is going to come down to a cost-benefit analysis. Would you rather get Valanciunas for something like two second-round picks and a player deeper on the bench, or would you rather swing for Poeltl and give up Hachimura?
Poeltl's 61.5 percent shooting isn't quite at Kessler levels, but it's still sixth in the league. If Masai Ujiri indicates that he's available, Pelinka is going to have to kick the tires.
Robert Williams III
The final player on our list will almost certainly be available due to the glut in Portland's frontcourt. Robert Williams III is stuck behind Deandre Ayton and rookie Donovan Clingan, but he has a history of being a defensive difference-maker, although with one big caveat — he doesn't have an easy time staying on the court.
Williams has played in only 58 games in the last three seasons due to a variety of injuries that could fill a med school student's textbook. A dislocated patella, a strained hamstring and a concussion are just a few of the afflictions Williams has endured the past couple seasons, which makes him easily the riskiest possible trade target on this list.
Still, the upside of Williams and the impact he could have on L.A.'s defense is enticing. His block per minute numbers actually dwarf Davis', so if he's able to stay on the court, it could transform the Lakers' ability to protect the rim. Like the other players on this list, he's signed beyond this year, making him more than just a stretch run rental.
Williams' dicey injury history probably makes him L.A.'s fourth choice on this list, but if Pelinka can't get something done for any of the aforementioned three, he could still make an acceptable consolation prize.