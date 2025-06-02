4 Cincinnati Reds who will be lucky to survive the trade deadline

The Cincinnati Reds came into the season with some mixed expectations. With legendary manager Terry Francona coming out of retirement to manage the ballclub, it's hard to imagine the Reds weren't expecting to contend for a postseason spot. With Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene primed for huge breakout seasons, contending seemed to be the expectation coming into the year.

But Cincinnati has struggled this season. Greene and De La Cruz have been good, though they could still be better, but as a whole, the team has struggled. While they are struggling, the trade rumors have begun to heat up and they've shifted in a completely different direction.

Instead of being buyers like many expected coming into the year, the Reds are likely going to end up being sellers or somewhere in the middle. With that comes a lot of trade rumors and speculation including potential players who could be dealt.

Who could be on the trade block for the Reds at the deadline?

4. SS Edwin Arroyo

The first player on this list is on here under the assumption the Reds are somehow buyers or in the middle. If they look to make a huge splash, potentially on a controllable player like Luis Robert Jr., they'll need to include top prospect Edwin Arroyo in the return.

Arroyo is an excellent defensive shortstop in the Reds' organization. He's slashing .275/.348/.333 at Double-A this season after missing all of last year. His slugging numbers haven't been great, but he's shown flashes of excellence.

Arroyo will have a future at shortstop in a lot of organizations, but with De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, and Matt McLain likely roaming the infield in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future, it's hard to imagine Arroyo finding a spot in the lineup. Prospects Cam Collier and Sal Stewart will soon contend for playing time, too.

Either way, it's tough to imagine Arroyo will remain with the team if the Reds opt to buy.

3. RHP Emilio Pagan

At the trade deadline last season, the relief pitchers on the market were the most coveted assets. We saw players like Tanner Scott and Carlos Estevez being traded for prospect packages that could boost a farm system to the top of the league. The Reds could look to take advantage of the market with their closer Emilio Pagan.

Pagan has been excellent at times this season. Through 25 2/3 innings, the Reds closer has an ERA of 3.86 and a WHIP of 0.89. He's been hurt by the long ball this season, but that's practically it. The Reds could likely land a hefty haul in exchange for their closer before he enters free agency at the end of the year.

The Reds have a few star relief pitchers in their minor league system who could step up and take Pagan's place moving forward. Luis Mey has already shown the Reds he can be a capable big league arm. He's struggled recently, but his future is bright. Connor Phillips and specifically Zach Maxwell are two other prospects who could eventually replace Pagan.

2. LHP Nick Lodolo

While the first two names on this list might be a bit easy to understand, the third name on this list could be a bit of a reach. I want to make this clear that this is strictly speculation.

The Reds have a loaded farm system filled with pitchers including Chase Burns, Chase Petty, and Rhett Lowder. This doesn't include controllable pitchers like Greene, Andrew Abbott, and Brady Singer at the big league level. This makes a pitcher like Nick Lodolo, who's shown flashes of excellence, expendable.

The Reds need to make room for Lowder, Petty, and Burns in the near future. Burns and Lowder specifically look like stars in the making. They could be front line starters by the beginning of next season and the Reds should be prepared for that.

If that includes trading Lodolo, then the Reds should consider it. He's talented and controllable, which would make him a very sought after asset on the market if Cincinnati is willing to shop him this season.

1. RHP Nick Martinez

Speaking of clearing room for the upcoming starting pitchers, Nick Martinez is likely going to end up on the trade block this season and it makes plenty of sense.

As previously stated, the Reds need to clear room for their starting pitchers in the minor leagues. Martinez makes sense as a trade candidate for that reason, but also a few others.

The veteran righty is on an expiring contract and it's quite unlikely the Reds entertain the idea of re-signing him long-term after this year. Expiring players are the most predictable players to end up on the trade block each season.

The righty would likely garner quite a bit of attention on the market. Not only has he been great this season, but he even has the ability to slot into the bullpen as a long reliever if the team needs him to be.

Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Baltimore Orioles could all show interest in Martinez. In fact, nearly every contending team could be in the market for such a talented and flexible starting pitcher.