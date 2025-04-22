4 difference-makers who can lead their team past the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

This NHL season we have seen some pretty exciting things - gritty, physical play, a new all-time goals leader, blockbuster trades, and playoff clinching scenarios that went down to the wire. This all leads up to where we are now, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, cuing hockey's second season. The win-loss columns reset to a new beginning. The Stanley Cup is up for grabs and these players will lay everything out on the line to secure hockey's most coveted prize.

There are so many players that could be considered difference makers for their team to get out alive from the opening round, honestly too many to list. I chose a handful of skaters who I think could stand out in their series, those who are deserving of a little extra watchful attention in this first round.

1. Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens

A rookie defenseman is someone to watch? Yes! The Montreal Canadiens take on the Washington Capitals in this first round, which you might think why is Alex Ovechkin not the one to watch here after his incredible season? The Canadiens snuck into the post-season on the very last day of the regular season, just like the Capitals did last year.

Even though this post-season will see the all-time leading goal scorer skate in the playoffs for the first time since Wayne Gretzky's last playoff appearance in May of 1997, my eyes will be on the Canadiens' rookie defender. He has the most points and assists of any rookie this season with 60, and he led his entire team in assists. Out of all the blueliners in the league, he ranked sixth in points, tied with Norris Trophy-winning Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lighting. Hutson averages over 20 minutes a game too, so he can do some post-season damage against one of the top teams in the league in the Washington Capitals.

Definitely have your eyes on Montreal No. 48 this series, he could be a difference maker.

2. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators

Making his playoff debut is one half of the NHL's Bash Brothers, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk. After missing the playoffs in his first six seasons, the Sens finally clinched a berth to the post-season and are ready to make a run for the Cup in 2025.

They have to get through a powerful Toronto Maple Leafs squad first. A squad who has already created a small hole for the Senators to climb out of after winning game one by a score of 6-2. In game one, Tkachuk had 17 minutes of ice time complete with five shots including a breakaway that was robbed by Maple Leaf's netminder Anthony Stolarz.

Tkachuk scored the most goals on his team this season with 29 but also led in a very important category - penalty minutes. This is where I think he will shine and could be a difference maker, he is physical and will do anything out there on the ice for his team. While the Sens don't need silly penalties, they do need their captain to be willing to get down and dirty.

I'll be keeping my eye on Ottawa number 7 this round.

3. Mitch Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

The powerful Toronto Maple Leafs have winger Mitch Marner on their side and that is a big playoff bonus, at least for the final year of his six year contract. Will he get re-signed or will he test free agency? That is a topic for another time. Right now he's on a mission; a mission to win the Stanley Cup.

The Maple Leafs are known to choke in the playoffs; in the last 10 seasons they've made the playoffs nine times with only one series win. Right now they have arguably one of the best teams out there on the ice, so this season there is no excuse why they can't make a run.

One reason they can make a run is Mitch Marner (and Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares who all had multi-point games in the opening match-up). Toronto took game one against the Senators and Marner played a key role. He had his fifth career three-point playoff game scoring one goal and registering assists on two more of the Maple Leafs' six total goals. Marner had a career-best season this year, cresting the 100-point mark for the first time.

The Leafs are streaking into the playoffs as they won the last five games of the regular season straight into a game one win. I will be watching the team as a whole, but I will definitely have my eyes giving extra attention to number 16, he has strong potential to be a key difference maker.

4. Brad Marchand, C, Florida Panthers

I expect Brad Marchand to be typical Brad Marchand during these playoffs, just in a different jersey. A playoff veteran with the Boston Bruins, as he spent the first 15 and a half seasons of his career up in Boston, is now part of the once-the-enemy squad in the Florida Panthers. As the Panthers try to repeat at Stanley Cup champs, I can see Marchand being a difference maker.

In a blockbuster trade on trade deadline day, captain Marchand was dealt to South Florida by the Bruins for a conditional 2nd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Boston fans were stunned. Florida fans were stunned. But once the enemy, now a friend.

With only 10 games under his belt as a Panther, now is his time to heat up. He's come back strong and healthy from an upper body injury in March and now is his time to shine. This is the 13th time he has been to the post-season, and this year is entirely different. New team. No letter. New beginnings.

I can see number 63 making a difference in the battle of Florida, as the Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lighting in round one. At least in Panthers country they throw rats as a good thing, he'll be right at home.

Bonus - Zeev Buium, D, Minnesota Wild

While likely not a difference maker, he could surprise us. Fresh off the Frozen Four semifinals, University of Denver defenseman signed his entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild. Buium made NHL debut in playoffs, which is the first time in Wild franchise history a rookie has debuted in the post-season. The NCHC Player of the Year didn't make much noise with over13 minutes on the ice in his debut, but once he gets going, it will be fun to watch. The offensively-minded Buium had 48 points this past season as a sophomore; 13 goals and 35 assists and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist. He sees the game as a whole and is a playmaker, so keep those eyes on WIld number 8.