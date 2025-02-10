4 free agents the Chiefs must sign to redeem themselves in Super Bowl LX
The Kansas City Chiefs rode their luck all the way to the Super Bowl this year but their flaws were laid bare by a superior Eagles squad in the biggest game of the season. Now it's time for Kansas City's front office to get to work if they want to surround Patrick Mahomes with the talent required to win another title.
The draft will be an important part of the Chiefs' offseason plan but some heavy lifting must also be done in free agency. The franchise only projects to have a little over $11 million in cap space at the moment per Over The Cap, but that number will rise through cuts and restructures in the coming weeks. Even so, Kansas City will need to find some bargain free agents if they're going to really improve.
The most obvious area where the Chiefs need to strengthen is along their offensive front. The Eagles generated pressure with ease in the Super Bowl and chased Mahomes all night long. That's what makes Kansas City's top free agent priority retaining one of their own.
4. OG Trey Smith
Trey Smith didn't cover himself in glory against Philadelphia, but he played like an All-Pro during most of the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl. That's also going to allow the former Tennessee star to hit free agency as the top-rated guard in this year's class.
The Chiefs need to do everything they can to retain him. He's just 25 years old, which makes him the ideal building block for the team's offensive interior. Unfortunately for Kansas City, it also makes him the ideal offensive line building block for almost every team in the NFL.
GM Brett Veach needs to come strong with an early offer to prevent Smith from sparking a bidding war. If he does leave for greener pastures, it will make strengthening the offensive line that much more difficult for the franchise heading into their 2025 campaign.
3. OT Ronnie Stanley
Left tackle is a major trouble spot for the Chiefs irrespective of what happens with Smith in free agency. Stealing Ronnie Stanley away from the Ravens in free agency would give the team's offense a much-needed boost at the problem position.
Stanley will not come cheap to any team that wants to sign him. He played at a Pro Bowl level in 2024 for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations of their own. Stanley's greatest asset is his pass-blocking ability. He would do wonders to protect Mahomes' blind side if he made the move to Kansas City.
In the end, Stanley will certainly be out of the Chiefs' price range if they re-sign Smith. If Smith does bolt, they should pivot quickly to upgrade their tackle slot with a star like Stanley.
2. OG Kevin Zeitler
If the Chiefs need to find a bargain at guard in free agency then Kevin Zeitler might fit the bill. He played well for the Lions in 2024 but won't be in line for a big contract at the grizzled age of 34.
Zeitler isn't the ideal pass protector the Chiefs might be looking for, but he can give their ground game a crucial boost of physicality on the inside. He helped Detroit dominate the line of scrimmage with his physical style of blocking and he could do the same for Kansas City.
There is some risk of age-related regression here but his play was so good last year that he can afford to take a step back and still be an above-average starter. He won't the the Chiefs' top priority in free agency but they'd do well to talk to him sooner rather than later.
1. OT Dan Moore Jr.
Dan Moore is a rarity in that he's a starting left tackle who's due to hit the free agent market at just 26 years of age. He's never going to be anything more than a decent starter at the premium position, but that would still be a significant upgrade for the Chiefs in 2025 and beyond.
The key in Moore's free agency is no to get too aggressive in projecting further improvement. He deserves a lot of credit for how far he's come, but there isn't much untapped potential left to realize. If a team gets carried away with the idea that his growth will proceed in a linear fashion they could end up giving him a silly contract.
The Chiefs would do well to sign Moore to a two or three-year deal for modest money that could help them buy time to find a higher-ceiling option at left tackle. Signing him won't win any press conferences but it's the prudent sort of acquisition that helps keep quarterbacks healthy. That's a huge priority for the Chiefs every year they have Mahomes on the roster.