4 free agents connected to Cubs by MLB insider in latest report
In a new report by MLB insider Bruce Levine, we got a Cubs-related breakdown. Mostly speculating on the potential of a Cody Bellinger trade, which frees up money for the front office to make additions via free agency this winter, Levine also mentioned some new names that the Cubs are interested in. Let's go down the list, discussing what each player could bring to the north side.
1. Carson Kelly, C
The Cubs need an upgrade behind the dish. They would love a two-way catcher who can not only be good defensively (frame, block, arm, etc) but could excel in the lineup the way we see with specific teams like Will Smith for the Dodgers or Adley Rutschman in Baltimore. That will be the case if the Cubs sign Carson Kelly, who, although he will check boxes defensively, still lacks the ability to be another quality bat into the lineup.
Kelly slashed .235/.291/.343 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs in 2024 in 281 at-bats. One key statistic that sticks out with Kelly is that he is in the 85th percentile in caught stealing, which is above average. This area plagued the Cubs in 2024, with Miguel Amaya only in the 16th percentile. Amaya also was in the 16th percentile of framing and the 4th percentile of blocking. Kelly lands in the 68th in terms of framing and 63rd in blocks above average. He is a needed upgrade for the Cubs behind the plate.
2. Danny Jansen, C
1Danny Jansen should be the guy the Cubs go after if they want as much of an upgrade as possible. He led the league in Blocks above average with 14, which surprisingly narrowly beat Miguel Amaya for first place in that category. Where Amaya ranked in the bottom of the league in pop time, Jansen is an improvement by 0.05 seconds on average, which can make a lot of difference. They equal nearly the same in catcher stealing, but overall, you give the edge to the Veteran Jansen.
Jansen has also been better offensively throughout his career, with a career-best .260/.339/.516 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs in 2022, followed by 17 homers in 2023 before a down year this season. Amaya drove in more RBIs than Jansen's career high, but Amaya has yet to prove that he possesses the same type of pop in his bat that Jansen offers. Given that he is also overall better defensively, it's no wonder the Cubs are targeting him.
3. Kirby Yates, RP
Kirby Yates is the more intriguing name on this list as far as bullpen help is concerned. After posting a career-best 1.17 ERA with the Texas Rangers this season, accumulating 33 saves along the way. Porter Hodge showed promise at the end of 2024 for the Cubs, but they need a player to come in and routinely slam the door in the 9th the way Yates did this season. He offers a veteran experience to a bullpen that has gotten younger in Chicago.
In 2024, the Cubs blew a third-worst 26 saves as their game of closer roulette came with deadly consequences. Those consequences led to the team missing the postseason again, and this is one area of concern that team President Jed Hoyer will want to address before catapulting Hodge into the role with all the pressures that come with it. Yates can likely be had on a one-year deal and is a strong fit for the team.
4. Andrew Chafin, RP
Cubs fans will rejoice if the Sheriff, Andrew Chafin, reunites with the Cubs after being traded away at the 2021 deadline. A fan-favorite to many, Chafin has recorded a 3.65 ERA in three seasons since leaving Chicago, and the Cubs need another lefty relief option in their bullpen. With experience as a set-up guy, Chafin offers the team a back-end bullpen weapon that can be utilized in high-leverage spots, much as he was in his first go-around with the team, as long as the team gets the good version of him.
After a down season in 2023, Chafin bounced back nicely in the first half of 2024 with Detroit, where he posted a 3.16 ERA in 37 innings. He did stumble post-trade deadline, however, with a 4.19 ERA. Therefore, it will be interesting to see his price tag and if the Cubs can acquire him, as Yates will likely be a bit steeper after the career season. These free-agent deals will be more likely if the Cubs can successfully move all or most of Cody Bellinger's contract off the books this winter.