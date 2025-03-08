Imagine this: You're a Seattle resident who decided to go camping in Olympic National Park this week. You turn off your phone because you want to be one with the outside world. The Douglas Firs breathe life into you, the ground is pulsing beneath your feet and the pale grey Washington skies calm your nerves.

Then you return to civilization to find out your beloved Seattle Seahawks have gutted their entire offense. Tyler Lockett is gone, DK Metcalf is almost gone, and Geno Smith has been traded to the Raiders for some reason. You vow never to get in touch with nature ever again.

As Smith reunites in Las Vegas with former coach Pete Carroll, there is suddenly an opening at QB1 in the PNW. Who should fill it? Is there a better QB out there for the Seahawks to lure? Flatly — not really. This move is pretty odd! But there will be a starting quarterback in Seattle next season, I'm confident in that.

Jalen Milroe

Seattle won't have its pick of quarterback in the NFL Draft, should that be the direction it decides on. Picking No. 18 in the Draft, the top options — Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward — will be long gone when the Seahawks are on the clock. Instead, they could use the third-rounder just acquired from Vegas on a quarterback who could potentially be as good as Geno Smith!

Milroe might not have the upside that Ward, Sanders and maybe even Jaxson Dart have, but he might be worth a shot in the third round. Seattle's pass protection has been pretty rough in recent years, and Milroe's mobility would be a nice change of pace from Smith, who can move but was seldom a threat to make things happen on foot.

A young tandem of Milroe and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would at least be enough to connect on some explosive plays, and if Seattle wants to go full rebuild mode, a fun QB and WR is a good place to start.

Russell Wilson

This one is for the real sickos out there, who don't root for an NFL team, just for the funniest potential outcome in all situations. Russell Wilson returning to Seattle would, of course, be the funniest outcome.

One of the most successful quarterbacks in Seahawks history, Wilson's career has been trending steadily downward since he left the Seahawks a few years back. But he was good enough in Pittsburgh last seaon to warrant a new contract elsewhere, and maybe returning home is what Russ needs at this point.

Kirk Cousins

Seahawks fans won't love this — for more than just on-field reasons — and it wouldn't be the most exciting signing after the worst season of his career, but if nothing else, Cousins can be at least... a quarterback who occasioanlly makes some good plays! Is that what Seattle is looking for? Does anyone know what Seattle is looking for?

It's hard to believe Cousins is fully washed. A bounce back year seems inevitable, and if the Seahawks are looking for a bridge, Cousins' toll won't be too high.

Sam Darnold

Minnesota seems legitimately interested in keeping Cousins around (whether or not you think that makes sense) so this option might be taken off the table quickly. If it's not, and Darnold is on the open market, he's one of the few qaurterbacks who would arguably be an improvement over Smith.

Darnold, of course, had a splendid season in Minnesota that ended with a bit of a thud and some subpar performances. But he's still in for a big payday this offseason, and now Seattle needs a quarterback. Seattle revived Smith's career, and Minnesota did the hard part of the revival for Darnold — now Seattle could reap the benefits.

But would Darnold have any interest in signing with a team that has a bad offensive line and is about to trade its star wide receiver? Probably not! Can't blame him for that, either!