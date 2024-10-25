4 Giants players who shouldn't be on the roster after the NFL trade deadline
By Austen Bundy
The New York Football Giants do not look like they've made much if any progress from last year's disaster of a season. Sitting at 2-5, the team is off to the same start it had after seven games in 2023.
With the Nov. 5 trade deadline quickly approaching, New York will surely have to punt on the year and figure out a way to get some value out of a few expiring contracts.
There are four players New York needs to consider moving on from, some more so than others because the biggest change of the upcoming offseason will likely be showing quarterback Daniel Jones the door.
Four trade candidates New York must get a return for this year
Darius Slayton, WR
Slayton is the de facto No. 2 receiver for Jones, putting up an impressive performance in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. He logged 122 yards and a touchdown in rookie sensation Malik Nabers' absence, proving he's capable of burning defenses in a complementary and primary role.
There is no shortage of receiver-needy teams in the league this year and New York can take advantage of the fact that top options like Deandre Hopkins, Amari Cooper and Davante Adams have already been dealt. Slayton is a cost-friendly option for teams like Tampa Bay or Pittsburgh in need of a No. 2 pass catcher and don't want to break the bank for someone like Cooper Kupp.
Azeez Ojulari, OLB
The 24-year-old stepped into the starting role left by 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, who underwent wrist surgery nearly two weeks ago and made an immediate impact. Ojulari recorded two sacks and four total tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 and added another sack against Philadelphia in Week 7.
With Ojulari's contract expiring after this season and his role behind Thibodeaux already cemented, New York has an opportunity to acquire a mid-round pick from teams in need of pass rushers. Ojulari isn't Aidan Hutchinson but he could certainly do some damage for Detroit if alternatives like Maxx Crosby are out of reach.
Drew Lock, QB
New York should be moving on from Jones after this season and if Lock was going to be his replacement, general manager Joe Schoen wouldn't have signed him to a one-year, $5 million deal this offseason. He hasn't seen the field much at all this year, which might hurt his prospects on the trade block, but seeing as quarterbacks (starting or backup) have been dropping like flies, he could be worth something.
The Cleveland Browns lost two quarterbacks on Sunday to injuries and Jameis Winston is a gamble to begin with. Las Vegas is now without Aidan O'Connell and had to return to veteran Gardner Minshew, a serviceable backup should be on their shopping list.
Isaiah Simmons, S/ILB
Simmons has struggled to fit into defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's system, only logging 8 total tackles this season. It felt like Simmons' one-year, $2 million deal this season was a little forced given how popular he was with the fans and his relative success under last year's defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale.
There's always a need to boost one's secondary and considering Simmons only cost a seventh-round pick last year, there's a chance New York can recoup that asset or perhaps more (if they're lucky).