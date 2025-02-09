4 ideal landing spots for Deebo Samuel as 49ers grant receiver's trade request
The writing has seemingly been on the wall for Deebo Samuel for over a year now, after the San Francisco 49ers followed up the selection of wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the 2024 NFL Draft with a big extension to fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk — an extension they pointedly did not give to Samuel. And sure enough, the dam finally broke on Super Bowl Sunday: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, San Francisco has given Samuel permission to seek a trade this offseason.
There is reason to be skeptical of acquiring Samuel. The 29-year-old has put a lot of tread on his tires over his first six seasons in the league, and he seemed to regress a bit in 2024, with career lows in receptions (51) and targets (81) despite Aiyuk missing most of the year due to injury. Add in the fact that he's set to make $17.55 million next season, the final year of a three-year, $71.55 million extension he signed back in the summer of 2022, and there are some landmines to avoid.
Still, this is a guy who's been one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL over the course of his career, and he's not even 30 yet. His ability to get open in the middle of the field, make people miss and create big plays out of thin air will ensure that someone takes a chance on him this offseason. Who should that someone be? Let's break it down.
4. The Chargers need to finally give Justin Herbert some worthwhile weapons
As if it weren't clear enough already, the Los Angeles Chargers' Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans made it painfully obvious: This team really, really needs to give Justin Herbert some more dangerous weapons to throw to. Tee Higgins would seem to be the ideal fit, but he'll also be the apple of just about everyone's eye in free agency and be paid accordingly. Samuel, on the other hand, would cost likely just one draft pick, and he could immediately slot in as the go-to target Herbert has been looking for during pretty much his entire NFL career.
Granted, Samuel doesn't check every box for L.A.; he's not a downfield burner, a profile that the team is sorely lacking right now. But he can take a five-yard route for 50 yards in the blink of an eye, and he also is one of the league's most reliable targets working over the middle of the field. Herbert needs someone he can look to in must-have passing downs, and Samuel still fits that to a tee.
3. Josh Allen, Bills could help Deebo Samuel turn back the clock as a YAC monster
Amari Cooper is set to hit free agency after a disappointing stretch run in Buffalo, meaning the Bills will once again find themselves looking for some receiver help this offseason. And doesn't Samuel just feel like a perfect fit for the offense Joe Brady and Josh Allen want to run?
Gone are the days of Allen taking reckless deep shots; this is a scheme that relies on underneath and intermediate routs generating YAC opportunities, the sort of opportunities Samuel has feasted on for his entire career. Buffalo just needs someone who can be a reliable chain-mover, at least while Keon Coleman continues to develop, and Samuel could make all the difference the next time this team finds itself deep in the playoffs.
2. The Steelers desperately need someone to put opposite George Pickens
Pickens is an electric downfield threat who often disappears for stretches at a time. Samuel, meanwhile, is a rock-steady down-to-down target in the short and intermediate areas. On paper, this seems like a match made in heaven, regardless of who the Pittsburgh Steelers decide to bring in (or bring back) under center this offseason.
Of course, it would also require bringing two pretty combustible personalities together, and it's unclear how Pickens would react to potentially being bumped down the pecking order (or, for that matter, how Samuel would react to what's been a ... less than stellar passing game over the last few years). But Pittsburgh needs juice out wide, and Samuel could be the best available option.
1. The Patriots should be looking to give Drake Maye as much help as possible
This just makes too much sense, right? Like the Chargers, the New England Patriots should be at the front of the line to hand a massive bag to Tee Higgins. But if the Pats don't manage to lure Higgins to New England, the Niners should be their next call, as Samuel would make life so much easier for Maye in his second season as a pro.
Maye often had to work magic under less than ideal circumstances, including a porous offensive line and a group of receivers that had a miserable time generating separation in 2024. Samuel would give Maye an easy safety blanket and escape valve, someone he knows that he can look to when things break down who can cut down on the time the young gunslinger spends running around in his own backfield trying to keep plays alive.