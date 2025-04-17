4 Kings players Sacramento is better off trading this offseason

The Sacramento Kings season ended just about as you’d expect. Honestly, the fact they even qualified for the NBA Play-In Tournament was surprising in itself. The Kings traded De’Aaron Fox at the trade deadline and it pretty much showed they were turning toward rebuilding.

After a play-in exit, it’s pretty clear the Kings need to do some re-evaluating. DeMar DeRozan didn’t have the impact the Kings originally thought. And when the Kings acquired Zach LaVine it was more of a desperate move than a logical one.

When things went awry with Mike Brown and he was fired, everything else seemed to collapse with it. The Kings need to make some changes and it’s about that time they clean house, start over and turn over a new leaf.

With that said, here’s who could be out the door via trade this offseason as the Kings figure out where to go from here.

4. Malik Monk

Malik Monk did just sign a four-year extension last summer so it’s not likely he’s traded. That said, he signed under the guise that the Kings would continue to be competitive in the loaded Western Conference.

Unfortunately, after the Kings traded Fox, it looks like they are closer to rebuilding than contending. Which means Monk could be the next player out. He’d get some good return and I’m sure there are a few teams out there that could see value in him.

Monk averaged a career-high 17.4 points per game this year, so that could be a boost to a team looking for scoring depth. Again, not likely he’s the first to go as the Kings just signed him last year.

They’re going to need someone to build around and Monk is one of the younger veteran players so it would make sense to keep him and see what they can get from some other aging players on the team.

3. Zach LaVine

LaVine was traded midseason to the Kings as part of the three-team trade that involved Fox. The Kings could opt to keep him around, too, because they just picked him up and his contract won’t be easy to trade.

That said, the Kings have a surplus of wings in LaVine, Monk and DeRozan. At this point, there’s no way they keep all three of them, especially as they are in a weird position when it comes to moving on from this season’s struggles.

While LaVine has been a great scoring option for both the Kings and the Bulls, but hasn’t quite had the postseason run to back it up. This year, he averaged 22.4 points per game. If there are two players that probably won’t get traded, but should at least consider it, it’s Monk and LaVine.

LaVine can still add some value, but it just doesn’t feel like his move to the Kings from the Bulls was more of a lateral move than one that elevated the Kings.

2. DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan, like Monk, signed an extension last summer, so his departure would feel more premature than anything. Which means he may not be traded. But DeRozan is also at the end of his career compared to LaVine or Monk, who are still in their prime.

The Kings might feel like they can send him to a contender rather than waste his career away on a team that’s trending down. DeRozan also made his way to Sacramento via a three-team trade, too.

The Kings wouldn’t just trade for two players and give up before they get a chance to see what they can be. Like I said before, though, they have a logjam of wing players. Something’s gotta give and DeRozan feels like the odd man out.

DeRozan was supposed to be part of the trio of Fox and Domantas Sabonis, yet that flopped quickly. With Fox now gone, DeRozan could be the next one out.

1. Domantas Sabonis

Sabonis is most likely the first Kings player out. When they traded for him at the trade deadline, he was brought in to carry the Kings with Fox. Well, Fox isn’t here. The Kings don’t have a true star at point guard right now and it feels like his time in Sacramento is just about done.

Though he only spent a few seasons with the Kings, it just doesn’t seem like they will be able to build around him like they could have if Fox were still around. Unless Sacramento goes out and gets a guard – maybe Chris Paul, though that doesn’t really help — it feels like Sabonis played his last season with the Kings.

There are several teams that could use a stretch big man who can also rebound. He doesn’t necessarily have to land with a contender, but the Kings sending Fox on his way feels like the start of a lot of changes in Sacramento. Sabonis could very well be the next domino to fall.