4 NCAA Final Four contenders hiding in plain sight
Every production has its main cast members, the ones that get top billing on the poster. In this college basketball season, that honor has been reserved for the likes of Auburn, Duke, Alabama and Danny Hurley, if not for how his UConn Huskies have been playing, then for how far he's been willing to push his over-the-top sideline antics.
As much as college basketball fans love Cinderella, it seems like this might be one of those years where the top teams find success in the NCAA Tournament. Of the teams mentioned above, Auburn has leading National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome and a super deep bench, Duke is playing its best defense in years while being led by freshman sensation Cooper Flagg and Alabama's analytically-driven offense has reached new heights. It's difficult to imagine any of those squads getting ousted by an 8-seed in the second round.
That isn't to say that fans should be filling out their brackets with all chalk, because there are a lot of quality teams hovering outside the focus of the camera, just waiting to give a scene-stealing performance. For whatever reason, these teams aren't being talked about nearly enough, but there's a real chance that they'll have something to say about who makes it to San Antonio for the Final Four. Let's look at four today that deserve more love.
1. Gonzaga
When is the last time that Gonzaga was able to lay this low? The Zags are always top of mind as the tournament approaches, but out-of-conference losses to West Virginia, Kentucky, UConn and UCLA prematurely took them out of the national discussion.
Underestimate Mark Few at your own risk, because his team has started to find its way. Gonzaga is top-five in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency and top-five in free throw percentage, and they turn the ball over less often than almost anyone.
The Zags are one of the most experienced teams in the country. Six of their top seven players by minutes played are seniors, a group that includes point guard Ryan Nembhard, who leads the country with 9.9 assists per game, and Graham Ike, a low-post monster that leads the team in points and rebounds.
For an example of how this team has turned the corner, the Zags lost in overtime at Oregon St. on January 16th, then exacted revenge by destroying the Beavers by 38 at home just 12 days later.
2. Wisconsin
Most college basketball fans see the name Wisconsin and have an idea in their heads of what kind of basketball they're about to see, but this is not your father's Badgers. Head coach Greg Gard has this team comfortable playing at a faster pace, and he has the scalps to prove it.
Wisconsin hung 103 points on Arizona back in November, then trashed Iowa for 116 (!!!) earlier this month. Guards John Tonje and John Blackwell are each capable of going off at any time. Tonje dropped 41 on the Wildcats, while Blackwell led the way with 32 against the Hawkeyes.
The Badgers also have a pair of 7-footers in Nolan Winter and Steven Crowl that are highly efficient down low but also capable of stepping outside and knocking down a three.
NCAA Tournament games often come down to the wire, and Wisconsin does all the little things well that can mean the difference between being eliminated and living to fight another day. They lead the country with an 84.6 free throw shooting percentage, and they turn it over just 10.3 times per game. That's a recipe for a deep run.
3. Louisville
Let's keep it red and go to Louisville, where new head coach Pat Kelsey has engineered one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent college basketball history. The Cardinals were once one of the most consistent programs in college basketball, but they haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2019.
The last two years have been especially difficult for Louisville, as the 12-52 record they posted under former head coach Kenny Payne made them the worst major conference team in the country.
It's not too early to say it — Louisville is back. The Cardinals are 16-5 on the season and 9-1 in the ACC, with their only loss coming at the hands of Duke. Australian guard Reyne Smith followed Kelsey from Charleston to Louisville, and he's paired with Wisconsin transfer Chucky Hepburn to form one of the most underrated backcourts in the country.
Smith is the only one on the team that shoots it well from three, but despite their overall inefficiency, the Cardinals are among the leaders in the country in three-pointers attempted. Somehow, it's working, as they make up for their low percentage by limiting turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds.
Louisville has 10 straight wins, a streak that includes conquests of Florida St., North Carolina, Clemson and Pitt. Eight of their nine ACC wins have come by double digits, yet they're still 4-1 in close games. If this team ever figures out how to shoot it from deep, they're going to be a serious problem in March.
4. Michigan State
People must be down on the Big Ten, because Michigan St. should be one of the top stories in the country. Haven't we learned what happens when we overlook Tom Izzo? The Spartans are playing better than any team in the country, period, and they're doing it in a way that's reminiscent of the best Izzo-coached teams that have reached the Final Four.
Michigan State is undefeated in conference play and two games clear of every other Big Ten team. They've won 13 games in a row, which is their longest streak since 2019, which is coincidentally the last time they reached the Final Four. That's still only been good enough to get them to seventh in the AP poll, however.
The Spartans are tough defensively, especially on the perimeter, where they hold opponents under 30 percent from three. Does Izzo still have his guys practicing in football helmets? Because they play like it with the way they crash the boards.
Ten Spartans average more than 14 minutes per game. One of those is freshman guard Jase Richardson (yes, the son of Spartans great and national champion Jason Richardson), who shoots 56 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from three. Jeremy Fears Jr. directs an offense that is top-five nationally in assist rate, while seniors Jaden Akins and Frankie Fidler provide the experience.
Perhaps the Spartans are overlooked because their early Big Ten slate hasn't been too difficult, but they play an insane nine Quad 1 games in their final 11 to end the regular season. A battle-tested Tom Izzo team in March is something nobody wants to see.