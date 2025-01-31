4 Packers who improved the most this season and what to expect in 2025
The Packers did not meet their goals as a team this season but several members of Matt LaFleur's roster did outperform expectations. The key for Green Bay will be making sure they can continue their roster improvement next season. That's a key part of the franchise's offseason strategy as they strive to make a Super Bowl run in 2025.
The good news for LaFleur and his staff is that they have a number of young players who should continue their upward trajectory. GM Brian Gutekunst will work hard to add talent in the coming weeks, but the Packers need internal progression if they want to track down the Lions and Vikings inside their own division.
Read on to discover the four Packers who improved the most this season and what that might mean for them in 2025.
1. Jayden Reed
Green Bay's offense still suffers from a lack of a bona fide No. 1 wideout on the outside but they do benefit from Jayden Reed's brilliance from the slot. His raw numbers this season were similar to the totals he put up as a rookie, but his underlying numbers were up across the chart.
Most importantly, Reed increased his yards per target and yards per reception by three yards each. That may not seem like a lot but it added a new element to coordinator Adam Stevanich's offense. Everyone knew Reed could turn short passes into long gains with his ability to produce yards after the catch. What some Packers fans didn't know is that Reed also has the ability to hurt opponents on intermediate crossers due to his elite speed.
Reed still has more potential to fulfill. Jordan Love needs to work with him in the offseason to establish more rapport on deep passes. That process can be accelerated if Green Bay is able to improve its options on the outside. The more time Reed is able to match up in single coverage the better it's going to be for the Packers' offense moving forward.
2. Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft is another pass catcher who showed major progress in his second season for Green Bay. Unlike Reed, all of the talented tight end's numbers increased sharply during his sophomore campaign.
Kraft upped his catch total from 31 to 50 and more than doubled his yards passing from 355 to 707 yards. He benefited from being able to play in all 17 of the team's regular season games. That allowed him to establish a connection with Love to grew as the season progressed.
The goal for Kraft next season will be to find a way to take another step forward with his production in 2025. It's not out of the realm of possibility that he could produce 1,000 receiving yards next season. The Packers' receiver room might be a little too egalitarian to allow Kraft to reach those lofty heights but he has the talent to make it happen.
3. Xavier McKinney
Xavier McKinney arrived in Green Bay as one of the best safeties in the NFL. He still managed to put up better numbers in 2024 than he ever did before. Any defensive back who racks up eight interceptions is incredibly valuable to the unit he plays for.
McKinney is more than just an interception artist though. The former Alabama star posted a PFF grade of 84.8 on the season which ranked him sixth at his position. He was particularly effective in coverage with a grade of 90.0. His stellar safety play did wonders to help the defense absorb a lost year from No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander.
It's hard to imagine McKinney giving coordinator Jeff Hafley any more production next season. Interception totals are dependent on luck and McKinney may not enjoy as much fortune in 2025. He should still grade out as one of the best safeties in football. He's an All-Pro caliber player who has turned into a real impact signing for Gutekunst and the team's front office.
4. Isaiah McDuffie
Isaiah McDuffie is not a big-name player for the Packers' defense. His ability to turn into an average starter for Hafley's linebacking corps still gave his team a boost in 2024.
The hope in Green Bay is still that they can find a more dynamic option to start at weakside linebacker. McDuffie's development gives Gutekunst more optionality at the position group. He's not going to turn into a star but he's no longer considered a weak point of a defense that needs to take a step forward in 2025.
McDuffie is the one player on this list who may not have the potential required to take another step forward next season. Green Bay should be satisfied in the former sixth-round pick improves at all in 2025. At worst, he can turn into a useful backup who can be a quality special teams performer. At best, he can hold on to his starting spot and produce like a league average starter.