4 Packers who are playing for their jobs over the final 3 weeks of the NFL season
The overall vibes in Green Bay are on the rise after the team's dominant win over the Seahawks on Sunday night. The team seems to be playing its best football heading into what they hope will be a long playoff run. That does not mean several key members of the team's roster should not be feeling serious pressure to improve their play over the next several weeks.
The four players detailed in this piece all need to show GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff they have what it takes to hang on to their spots on the team's depth chart. Several need to earn new contracts with the franchise. Others just need to play better football if they want to remain in the starting lineup. The list begins with a big-name veteran who needs to prove he can stay on the field for the Packers.
Packers star under pressure No. 1: Jaire Alexander
Jaire Alexander has played like Green Bay's No. 1 cornerback when he's been able to participate in games this year. The problem is that he's only been on the field for 361 snaps to date and it's unclear when he might return to action.
His injuries this season combine with his advancing age to put his status as the team's top corner in jeopardy. At the very least, Green Bay will strongly consider bringing in his long-term replacement in this year's draft. If they want to be more aggressive they might jump into free agency to secure an immediate upgrade.
The best case scenario for all involved is for Alexander to get healthy in the next week or two and play great football down the stretch. That would do wonders to sure up the team's defensive back room next year. The Packers don't want to replace Alexander quite yet but if he can't get healthy for the playoffs it might force their hand.
Packers star under pressure No. 2: Josh Myers
The Packers continue to persist with Josh Myers as their starting center despite the fact that he's been their worst offensive line starter by a wide margin. His PFF average of 53.7 on the season ranks him 50th out of 60 qualifying NFL centers. It's easy to dream about how good Green Bay could be upfront with a competent linemean manning the middle.
Myers' upcoming free agency gives the Packers an easy out when it comes to his long-term future. If they don't believe rookie Jacob Monk is ready to step in as a starter in 2025 they can easily secure an upgrade in either the draft or free agency. The center spot represents low hanging fruit for the team's front office when they are examning ways to upgrade the roster this offseason.
There might still be time for Myers to save his Packers career but that would require a major turnaround over the next few weeks. Chances are, Green Bay will let him walk when the current season comes to an end.
Packers star under pressure No. 3: Eric Stokes
Alexander is not the only cornerback under fire due to his play in Green Bay this season. Eric Stokes is another first rounder who hasn't lived up to expectations. Unlike Alexander, Stokes is on this list purely due to subpar play instead of injury.
The former Georgia Bulldog standout has given up 30 catches on just 48 targets this year. That is a clear indication that opposing offenses are targeting him at every opportunity. That target rate will only include when the postseason arrives.
It's not as if Stokes' performance is being weighed down by hyper aggression. He does not have a single interception on the season. He is frequently guilty of just playing off opposing wide receivers and allowing them to make plays in front of him. Stokes has the physical tools to be a quality cornerback but it just isn't working for him in Green Bay. The Packers would be wise to let him join Myers in departing via free agency this offseason.
Packers star under pressure No. 4: Emmanuel Wilson
The case of Emmanuel Wilson may turn into one of the most challenging decisions of the Packers' offseason. Unlike others on this list, he's played reasonably well as the team's No. 2 running back this year. He has not enjoyed a ton of work in relief of Josh Jacobs, but averaging 4.8 yards per carry on 72 attempts is reasonable production for a player in his role.
The challenge for Wilson is that he might need to do something exceptional down the stretch if he wants to return to Green Bay in 2025. A.J. Dillon could return from injury to factor into the running back equation next season. MarShawn Lloyd almost certainly will be given every opportunity to backup Jacobs if his availability improves next year.
That makes it difficult for Wilson to justify his roster spot unless he offers the Green Bay offense a clear upgrade on both of his competitors. In a strange way, Wilson's impending free agency will also work against him. The Packers can let him go for nothing which is something they can' t do with Lloyd.
Backup running back is not the most important concern for the Packers moving forward but they need to avoid overworking Jacobs during the regular season. Wilson could not stop the coaching staff from doing that this year which does not bode well for his long-term future in Green Bay.