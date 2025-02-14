4 Packers trades that would land Green Bay a star pass-rusher they’ve been missing
It's hard not to be high on the immediate future of the Green Bay Packers. Jordan Love continues to show signs of being a franchise quarterback but he's also surrounded by one of the youngest rosters in the league. The arrow is pointing up — but that also means it's the perfect offseason for general manager Brian Gutekunst to get aggressive and make a big splash.
If that is the direction that the Packers and Gutey choose to go in, acquiring a pass-rusher should be the top priority. With the schematic shift on defense upon Jeff Hafley's arrival, the amount of pressure Green Bay was able to generate dropped substantially. Rashan Gary is likely going to continue to be developed in a new role but, aside from that, there are no sure things currently in the Green Bay pass rush.
The good news is the Packers have $39 million in effective cap space already, which could grow even further if they indeed move on from Jaire Alexander this offseason. They have the ability to take on a big contract and even work out an extension if need be should Gutekunst be able to land a star pass-rusher in a trade.
And with these four trade options potentially available to Green Bay, these are all moves that the Packers seriously have to consider making.
4. Trey Hendrickson (Bengals)
Make no mistake, there's no way that the Cincinnati Bengals actually want to get rid of Trey Hendrickson. It would be exceptionally foolish for an NFL franchise to push away a guy who is coming off of back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons. However, the Bengals may not have their choice as Hendrickson enters the final year of his contract.
Cincinnati is facing a multitude of tough decisions with a desire to extend Ja'Marr Chase, extend Hendrickson and re-sign wide receiver Tee Higgins. It seems impossible that they'll be able to accomplish all three of those in any reasonable financial sense. Thus, they could be forced to trade Hnedrickson while they still can in order to avoid losing him for nothing next offseason if they're unable to work out a deal.
With the Packers likely needing to extend Hendrickson following a potential trade, that will work out well for Green Bay in terms of the draft capital they'd have to part with, using only a Day 2 pick this year and an early Day 3 pick next year. Again, the possibility of Hendrickson being dealt really hinges upon what happens with the defensive end's negotiations with the Bengals this offseason. If things go south, though, the Packers should be ready to pounce on a perfect fit opposite Gary.
3. Joey Bosa (Chargers)
When Joey Bosa has been healthy, there's never been any question about how dominant he can be coming off the edge. That's why the Los Angeles Chargers didn't hesitate to sign him to a lucrative extension that leaves them with a $36.4 million cap hit in the 2025 season. Unfortunately, though, health has escaped Bosa over the past few seasons, which has led to rumblings that the Bolts could either look to trade or release him this offseason.
With an out in the contract that could save the Chargers nearly half of the cap hit if Bosa is cut or traded before playing out the final year of his current contract, they could be quite motivated to move him. And while it would be a gamble on the Packers part to pursue a player who has played just 28 games combined over the past three seasons, the depressed trade price as LA could just want to get anything in return could be right up Green Bay's alley.
Shuffling around late-round picks in order to get a player like Bosa would make a ton of sense for Gutekunst, especially if the Chargers keep some of Bosa's money on the books for the final year of this deal.
Again, there is an inherent risk when it comes to trading for a player who has struggled with injuries as of late. But if the Packers truly identify this need and get aggressive to address it, this is the most cost-effective trade they could ask for.
2. Maxx Crosby (Raiders)
Over the past couple of seasons, Maxx Crosby has reinforced his commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders despite the immense struggles of the franchise. However, the trade drum has continued to be hit and it might only continue to grow louder. At a certain point, it seems as if Crosby is going to want to play for a winning team, a box that the Packers would obviously check those boxes with their bright future ahead.
Crosby missed the final five games for the Raiders last season but that's the first time he's missed significant time due to injury in his career. Outside of that, he's become one of the NFL's premier pass-rusher with 12.5 sacks in 2022 and 14.5 in the 2023 campaign. With the Raiders undergoing another regime change, perhaps the Packers could make a trade offer for Crosby that would be impossible for an overall rebuilding team to turn down.
While expensive, making such a trade for Crosby would have an immediate impact. You have to believe that a culture shift from the struggling Raiders to the upside of the Packers would only further motivate the pass-rusher while also giving Gary and Hafley the perfect complement on the Green Bay defensive front.
1. Myles Garrett (Browns)
We can't talk about trades for pass-rushers this offseason without talking about Myles Garrett, obviously. The Cleveland Browns star has requested a trade and, while Andrew Berry and the front office have been adamant to this point that they won't move him, there's still a lot of offseason before that actually reaches its conclusion. And as long as a potential trade is on the table, the Packers should be on the phone about it.
Garrett would be by far the most expensive trade option available to Green Bay this offseason but for good reason. The former No. 1 overall pick hasn't failed to reach double-digit sacks in any season since his rookie year and has averaged 15.0 sacks per year over the past four campaigns. He's arugably the most dominant edge rusher in the NFL and someone who the Packers would be justified in giving up a king's ransom to acquire.
The Packers also happen to be in the unique position to give Cleveland the high-end draft capital they would be seeking in any Myles Garrett trade while also helping to replenish the roster right now. Former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness was a more natural fit for Green Bay's previous 3-4 base alignment but is a bit positionless now. Giving him up sweetens the pot for the Browns with a fresh start for an athletic and talented young player.
As for Green Bay, they immediately acquire one of the NFL's most dominant defensive presences. And it feels safe to say that no singe player would quell the concerns about the Packers pass rush quite to the degree that Garrett would immediately.