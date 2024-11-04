4 Pittsburgh Steelers who needed the bye week most
By DJ Dunson
Pittsburgh Steelers addicts itching and craving for a chance to gauge this team at full strength against higher-quality opponents might want to buckle in for the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
The bye week for Pittsburgh came at a critical juncture. Pittsburgh’s reset took place right at the midpoint of the season. All six of the Steelers AFC North games take place in the second half of the season. For Pittsburgh, the priorities have changed. Extending Mike Tomlin’s streak of finishing .500 or better to 18 and threatening New England’s record of 20 is a side mission in 2024.
For a segment of the roster, the reset is exactly what they needed though. For a variety of reasons, some guys needed the bye week more than others. For these four names, a little R&R&R (rest, relaxation, and a reset) was crucial.
4. EDGE T.J. Watt
Carrying a team on your back at 30 years old is a taxing effort. Especially, for a future Hall of Fame geezer. This season, Watt has been on the field for 92 percent of the Steelers snaps, a 10 increase from a year ago when he played all 17 games. Injuries to Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith have necessitated Watt to play the hero on nearly every pass rush.
In contrast, the likely runner-up to Watt for Defensive Player of the Year, Will Anderson has played 128 fewer snaps (65 percent of Houston's total defensive plays) than Watt in one extra game. Although he did rest for the second half of Houston’s second-half loss to the Jets, Anderson resting for 35 percent of Houston’s snaps highlights the extent to which Pittsburgh relies on Watt.
The Steelers' injury woes were so severe a month into the season that defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal joined the outside linebacker rotation. The Steelers will need Watt to remain fresh for the second half of the season. Highsmith, 27, and Herbig will have to assume more responsibility rushing the edges if they want a fresh Watt in January.
3. OT Broderick Jones
If you’re hearing the name of offensive linemen during a national television broadcast and it’s not a Tush Push, it’s typically because someone in the trenches has screwed up royally. Every week, Broderick Jones is gaining notoriety for his atrocious pass blocking. Jones’ seven sacks allowed and 21 pressures in eight starts is a testament to how much regression has been identified in his play since his rookie year when he allowed 24 pressures and five sacks in 11 starts. Jones' grade of 46.4 overall from Pro Football Focus ($) ranks 113th out of 126 tackles.
Jones was originally drafted in the first round out of the University of Georgia to play left tackle, but the Steelers opted to break him in on the opposite side to take advantage of his potential as a high-quality run blocker. He shifted back to right tackle after rookie Troy Fautanu was lost for the season and has continued his downward spiral. If there’s any long-term hope for Jones to justify his draft status, it will likely be at his original left tackle position, which is currently being held down by Dan Moore.
With any luck, Jones spent his bye week visiting a mentalist who could trick his brain into believing his right was left and left was right, Pittsburgh could be cooking with hot grease. Unfortunately, Jones has been blocking like he’s sliding on hot grease through the first half of the schedule. During the Steelers' Monday Night Football win over the Giants, Jones committed a facemask penalty on the opening drive that negated a George Pickens touchdown.
2. CB Cam Sutton
Cam Sutton’s return to Pittsburgh may have come under the worst possible circumstances. Still, after serving his eight-game suspension, he’s finally eligible to practice with the Steelers for the first time. Sutton was not just suspended from participating in games. He also was not allowed to practice for half of the season.
First, the Steelers have to figure out a role for Sutton. The outside corner position is locked up by Joey Porter Jr. and offseason acquisition Donte Jackson. The longtime fixture in the Steelers defensive fly zone was expected to displace embattled Beanie Bishop Jr. at slot corner, but in recent weeks, the rookie has stepped up to the plate after bouncing back from early season struggles that marked as the secondary's weakest link. Sutton plied his trade as a do-it-all defensive back during his first six seasons with the Steelers, but after a year and half a season away, he will have an adjustment period ahead.
1. DT Keeanu Benton
The second half of the season is a crucial test for Benton, who is notoriously worse at pressuring quarterbacks from the interior during the second half of games. Steeler Depot analyst Alex Kozora’s examination of Benton’s production broke down how Benton struggles mightily in the second half after offensive linemen adjust to his signature club move.
Through eight games, Benton has generated 16 tackles, a fumble recovery and four batted-down passes, but Pittsburgh's second-round pick in 2023 has to develop and showcase countermoves if he's going to make an impact on the defensive line.