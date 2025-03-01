4 players Bears fans should be following at the NFL Scouting combine

The Super Bowl was played just over two weeks ago, but for those that thought that football is now over, you're sorely mistaken. Truly, football has no end, because the NFL is a year-round business. Free agency will begin soon, followed by the NFL draft in April. For now, the combine fills the void, as NFL teams size up the next generation of players.

The Chicago Bears are very interested in the proceedings in Indianapolis this week. General manager Ryan Poles has work to do to get this roster on par with his three NFC North adversaries, and though he took one giant leap towards the goal of competing by signing Ben Johnson to be the Bears' new head coach, nailing this draft is arguably just as important.

The Bears have needs all over the field, and luckily, they have a solid collection of draft capital with which to obtain it. They pick 10th in the first round, then nearly go back-to-back with the 39th and 41st overall pick early in the second round.

Bears fans that are interested in the draft already know the names Will Campbell, Ashton Jeanty and Kelvin Banks Jr. Those have been three of the most popular projections for the Bears to take in mock drafts, but there's no guarantee that any of them will even be there by time they are on the clock.

Even if they are, the Bears need to do their due diligence on other prospects, plus they have all of those picks later in the draft that could be just as consequential. With that in mind, we're looking today at four prospects to watch at the combine that haven't received the same level of exposure, but who could absolutely be in play for the Bears to take in the first two rounds.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

There are plenty of edge rushers available in this draft, and the Bears need to make sure they get the right one. Montez Sweat is lonely, especially now that DeMarcus Walker has been released.

Every time the draft rolls around, the debate between upside and production comes up. Some of the prospects that are expected to be taken in the first two rounds have the physical tools to succeed, but for me, I'd rather go with someone that actually got it done on the field. Football isn't a hypothetical game. If you can play, you can play.

The Bears would be thrilled to get someone like Mike Green out of Marshall. Green has been flying up draft boards thanks to an excellent showing before the Senior Bowl and great measurables, which have erased doubts about his phenomenal tape that came against lesser competition than some of his fellow rookies-to-be.

Green led the country in sacks this past season with 17, and he added another six in about half the snaps the year before. He's a former receiver who played linebacker at Virginia before transferring, and if NFL scouts have one question about him, it's that they'd like to see if he can put on more weight. Even now though, he's extremely fast around the edge, and he has a great motor.

Green is speaking to teams at the combine but not working out due to hamstring tightness. That shouldn't have any effect on his draft stock. He may fall in kind of a no man's land for the Bears. The 10th pick is probably too high to take him, but he won't be there at 39, either. Still, if Poles determines that he's the pass rusher the Bears need, don't be surprised to see him trade up to get him.

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

If it feels like Bears fans have spent years complaining about the offensive line, that's because we have. Ryan Poles has acknowledged the need to beef up the trenches, and now that Ben Johnson is the head coach, I expect him to keep his word.

By all accounts, the Bears would love to get LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell with the 10th pick, but other teams love him too, so he may not be there. Armand Membou would be a nice consolation if Poles sticks with the plan to add some size up front.

Membou is a two-year starter from Missouri who has drawn praise for his strength, movement and nasty streak. The Bears could use a big dose of that, both in the run game and to protect Caleb Williams.

Membou played tackle in college, but his physical traits make him a good candidate to switch to guard, which is probably what the Bears would do with him since both guard spots are wide open at the moment with Teven Jenkins leaving in free agency and Nate Davis still on the run from the cops after stealing the Bears' money.

Membou wouldn't be a splashy pick like Jeanty, but his selection could signal that the Bears are finally serious about winning where it counts.

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Jeanty has been linked to the Bears at 10th overall, a fact that has greatly divided the Bears' fanbase. Some see the success Ben Johnson had with Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit and project something similar for the Boise St. back, while others are steadfast that Chicago needs to take either an offensive or defensive lineman with their first pick.

If the Bears don't go for Jeanty, there are other enticing backs available later in the draft. Omarion Hampton is one of them. Hampton ran for over 3,100 yards in his last two seasons with the Tar Heels, adding 33 total touchdowns.

Hampton is a powerful back that can finish runs, but he also showed that he's capable of breaking off big plays. He has good hands and is solid in pass protection, which is something most rookies struggle with.

D'Andre Swift was underwhelming in his first year in Chicago, at times displaying poor vision that caused him to miss out on big play-making opportunities. Swift was traded away from the Lions while Johnson was the offensive coordinator there, so it stands to reason that he's not a huge fan of Swift's game. Hampton would be a great alternative if the Bears want to take their running game in a different direction.

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Let's circle back to that 10th pick for another option on the edge. James Pearce Jr. is getting a lot of buzz for his high ceiling, but he also produced against the best competition in the country.

Tennessee's defense ranked sixth in the country in yards per play allowed and third down conversion percentage, and Pearce was a big reason why. His speed off the edge resulted in 7.5 sacks, and it bears remembering that these mostly came against elite SEC offensive linemen.

Pearce also had 9.5 sacks in 2023, so it's not like he's a one-year wonder. He already has elite athleticism and a good variety of moves at his disposal, and if he adds a little bit more muscle to his frame without sacrificing any quickness, he projects to be a star pass rusher.

Jared Verse proved last year that a rookie can come into the league and make an impact getting after the quarterback. The Bears need someone that can do the same, and Pearce is one of their best options.