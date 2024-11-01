4 players the Chicago Sky could draft if they land the No. 1 pick
With the WNBA season over, one of the next big events for the league is the WNBA draft. College stars and standouts will have an opportunity to hear their name called when they get picked.
While the draft order has yet to be sorted, a few teams, like the Chicago Sky, are vying for that No. 1 pick. Here are a few options the Sky can pick to bolster their roster and fix a few key issues.
Chicago Sky offseasn needs
The Sky's issues on the court come from two main areas — the 3-point arc and the defensive end.
Chicago only had 18.7 percent of their points last season come from 3-point shots, the lowest in the league. They also struggled defensively against a fast-break, high-speed offense, allowing 12.1 points in those situations, placing them second from the bottom of the league.
While some of this stuff will surely be addressed when the Sky hire their next head coach, having a high draft pick will, too.
4 potential players Chicago Sky can pick in the WNBA Draft
UConn's Paige Bueckers is projected to be the first overall pick in the draft, to whatever team lands the top spot. Bueckers has that two-way ability to be a great shooter and a great defender and could fit in nicely in the Sky's roster working with Angel Reese, who would be able to set Bueckers up on the outside. Bueckers is also a great playmaker, and that head-up, fast-break offense could be something the Sky could use to their advantage to create more scoring opportunities.
Outside of Bueckers, there are still talented players available to pick. Perhaps Chicago sees an LSU reunion by taking Angel Reese's college teammate Aneesah Morrow, another good player up and down the wings and from the arc.
Another good playmaker option and a sleeper pick is Georgia Amoore. She was solid during her time at Virginia Tech, but now in the SEC with Kentucky, her draft status depends on how she stacks up.
Kiki Iriafen from USC is the best pick of the draft class, as she is as good defensively as she is offensively. She would be a great addition to the Sky in the same ways as Bueckers, using their two-way ability effectively.
As Chicago looks to improve from last season to now, using the draft and landing a top pick is the best situation for them to return back to the top of the standings.