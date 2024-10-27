4 players who won't be dealt at the NFL trade deadline but should be
The NFL trade deadline is approaching quickly, with close to a week remaining until Nov. 5. Teams across the league are evaluating their rosters and considering potential trades that could strengthen their chances for the remainder of the season.
As the deadline draws near, fans and analysts alike are eager to see which players may be on the move and how these transactions could impact the playoff picture. All eyes are on the clock as teams make crucial decisions that could shape their future.
That said, the players mentioned below should be considered for moving on, but they likely won't. Here are five players who won't be traded before the deadline:
4 players who will stay put, but should be dealt at the NFL trade deadline
4. EDGE Myles Garrett - Browns
The Cleveland Browns are not likely to contend for the playoffs or the Super Bowl in the near future, especially with a potential change in management on the horizon. They have parted ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper and should consider doing the same with Myles Garrett. Trading Garrett could yield a significant return in the form of multiple first-round picks.
The Browns consider Myles Garrett " untouchable." The team intends to rebuild both the team and its defense around Garrett, viewing him as a leader and mentor. Additionally, his contract plays a significant role in the decision not to trade him.
3. EDGE Maxx Crosby - Raiders
Maxx Crosby, another EDGE rusher, has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate for the Detroit Lions. The Las Vegas Raiders should consider moving him and securing a significant trade package in return. Such a trade would not only clear some cap space but also give Crosby the opportunity to contend, as the Raiders are facing a long rebuilding process ahead.
The Raiders have repeatedly emphasized that they will not trade Maxx Crosby, as confirmed by head coach Antonio Pearce, owner Mark Davis, and Crosby himself. If the Raiders act quickly, they could contend for playoffs with Crosby still performing at a high level before he turns 30.
2. RB Alvin Kamara - Saints
After the Saints Week 7 game, rumors circulated that the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton were interested in trading for Payton's former star running back, Alvin Kamara. However, those speculations were quickly put to rest when Kamara signed a two-year contract extension with the Saints.
Kamara stated, "This city has been loyal to me. This organization has been loyal to me. I don’t feel like I would get this same feeling I get putting on the fleur-de-lis anywhere else.” (Via Press Conference)
Despite a strong start to the season, the Saints have fallen back to reality and look far from a playoff contender. This is a team that should consider trading players to help rebuild. At least until they land a franchise quarterback.
1. DT Jeffery Simmons - Titans
Jeffery Simmons hasn't been widely speculated during the trade deadline, but he could be a sleeper. That's understandable, considering he is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league.
That said, Simmons is another athlete who isn't going anywhere. He will be a crucial piece in the Tennessee Titans' rebuild. The Titans have stated they aren't looking to trade their force in the trenches anytime soon.
The Titans look like the worst team in football, and definitely should be exploring the quarterback market next offseason. That is the priority. Getting trade value for Simmons would be ideal, but it's understandable to keep their star on the defensive line.