4 reasons Jordan Love is ready to build his own Packers postseason legacy
The Green Bay Packers head to Philadelphia on Sunday as underdogs against the Eagles. Their best chance to pull off the upset is for Jordan Love to take the game over. Green Bay needs their best offensive player to get white hot if they're going to make an improbable run to the Super Bowl.
If Love can lead his team on a deep playoff run he has a real chance to cement his legacy with the Packers. The franchise has enjoyed an unbelievable run of quarterbacks over the past few decades. Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers both brought titles to Title Town. Love has a chance to join that Hall-of-Fame bound duo but the odds are stacked against him.
If the Packers are going to achieve glory this year it will be because of Love's exploits. Here are four reasons why Green Bay fans can have optimism about their quarterback's chances of going on a heater.
Love reason No. 1: His injury status
If Love is going to earn a place in football history he will need a good story to go alongside his stellar play. Narrative is almost as important as what he might do on the field.
That is why the elbow injury Love suffered against the Bears could work to his advantage. The team expects him to be a full go when Sunday's game kicks off, but the media will report that he is not 100 percent. That has the potential to make any numbers he puts up seem that much more impressive.
Packers fans will eat up the idea that their star quarterback might go on the road and secure a playoff upset with a bum elbow. It can become an overblown story in the aftermath of a victory, but no one in Green Bay will try to stop the media from blowing it out of proportion. Love is fine but his injury status gives him a chance to become an urban legend if he can knock off the Eagles.
Love reason No. 2: The absence of Christian Watson
Another potential addition to a positive narrative surrounding love is the loss of a key wide receiver. Christian Watson will miss the entire postseason after tearing his ACL in the season finale. The Packers did not have a superstar receiver on the roster before his absence and now Love's options are even more depleted.
In Watson's absence, Love will spread the ball around even more than he's done in recent weeks. Romeo Doubs should get the most targets. Jayden Reed will get a few more gadgets built in to help him earn touches in space. Tucker Kraft will work the seam as an intermediate option from the tight end position.
Making unheralded pass catchers look like stars is something Love has done all season long. Doing it in the playoffs could make him a legend for Packers fans.
Love reason No. 3: He has a flair for the big play
There are plenty of NFL quarterbacks who like to nickel and dime their way down the field. Love is the antithesis of that. He wants to push the ball down the field at every opportunity to put pressure on opposing secondaries.
His penchant for big plays will be required if Green Bay is going to knock off Philadelphia. The Eagles are going to pressure him at every opportunity. That could get Love sacked but it will also give him an opportunity to attack single-coverage matchups. Hitting a few big plays over the top could give Love some highlight moments that can live in Packers' lore for years to come.
Love reason No. 4: The defense is going to give up plenty of points
The Packers are going to put a ton of pressure on Love to lead them to victories in the postseason. The team's defense can create some timely turnovers, but they will give up points to the opposition. Green Bay's need to win shootouts will give Love a chance to put up video game numbers.
It's not an exageration to say that Green Bay might need to rack up over 30 points in all of their playoff games if they are going to advance. Josh Jacobs can score some of those on the ground but more of the scores will occur via the pass. Throwing four of five touchdowns in a high-profile playoff game is a great way for Love to grow his legend.
Leaning so much on a star quarterback might not be the most sustainable way to win games in the modern NFL, but it can work within the confines of one playoff run. Packers fans might build him a statue if he finds a way to throw 15 touchdown passes during a run to a Super Bowl. The talent in Love's right arm gives him a chance to do that even if it's not the most likely outcome for his team.