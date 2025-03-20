4 Rodney Terry replacements who could actually make the most of five-star talent at Texas

The Texas Longhorns were outscored by 14 points in the second half of their First Four matchup against Xavier. The winner of that game got the right to face BYU in the Round of 64. While there were reports dating back a few weeks that head coach Rodney Terry was on the hot seat, it turns out the Longhorns were far more serious about those threats than we thought.

If Terry is retained, he will be on a short leash. As of this writing there are conflicting reports about his future job status, but the one thing that is clear is the Longhorns didn't live up to expectations this season. Getting rid of Terry could lead to a transfer portal exodus for those who aren't NBA Draft bound.

Terry made an Elite Eight run as Texas' interim head coach in 2023. That earned him a five-year contract extension, but don't expect him to see the end of said deal. Terry will receive a $5.4 million contract settlement if he is let go by Texas after losing to Xavier. Where the Longhorns turn from there, though, is a bit of a mystery.

4. Ben McCollum

Drake is back in the NCAA Tournament, and with that comes increased expectations for Ben McCollum. McCollum could done at Drake, which exceeded expectations this season. McCollum would be eager for an opportunity at a power-conference school like Texas if they are willing to give it to him.

Drake was the first team this season to win 30 games, and McCollum did it with foundational players who would follow him to the ends of the earth. With that, McCollum has earned his chance to chase the money and build a new program in Austin, should he choose. McCollum has been linked to other openings such as Iowa and West Virginia, so Texas would have plenty of competition for him.

"Some of them have played for me and they've heard the rumors for eight years – and [I] stayed," McCollum said. "I finally found the right one and that was it."

That doesn't sound like a coach planning to stay at a mid major, and it's hard to blame him.

3. Alan Huss

Alan Huss can improve his coaching stock if High Point is able to defeat Purdue on Thursday. High Point went 29-5 this season, and Huss can played a big role in building his program into a perennial contender in the Big South. It's been a whirlwind week for Huss and High Point, as they've had some time to consider their Round-of-64 opponent. Huss surely has more on his mind as of this writing than coaching Texas, but he does develop players well, and this could be his big break (should he choose). Huss has plenty of ties to Indiana, which hired Darian DeVries from West Virginia.

"It was a weird deal for us. We have been done for a week (after winning the Big South Tournament), so we got to watch other people fighting for an (NCAA Tournament) spot suffer. That was kind of enjoyable,'' Huss said. "Once we found out our opponent on Sunday night. I spent a lot of time in the state of Indiana, and I'm familiar with their program, so we were able to pivot and put together a game plan."

Huss and Purdue's Matt Painter have spent plenty of time together, and his experience working with other power-conference head coaches only adds to Huss's potential in Austin.

2. Randy Bennett

Randy Bennett has been at Saint Mary's for what feels like a generation. The Gails overtook Gonzaga this past season and made their way to the NCAA Tournament. If Saint Mary's were to make a deep tournament run, it could highlight Bennett's coaching experience as a possibility for programs like Texas in need of a reset.

Saint Mary's beat Gonzaga twice this season, but they still have a lot to prove this March. Prior to their second matchup, Bennett highlighted the need to dominate the boards to his team. That messaging got across, which showcases the respect he has in that room. If Bennett were to ever consider leaving a place like Saint Mary's, now would be the time.

"We won the boards considerably. We held them to a decent field goal percentage [41.3%]. We did a good job. They didn't shoot it well either. So we did a good job there and usually that can get you a win in a bad offensive night. But our offensive night was so bad. And that's kind of how those games can be — second night [of a back-to-back], they can be a bit grimy and it was, but they were better at the grindy-ness than we were," Bennett said.

Saint Mary's can beat opponents in a variety of ways. That is what has always made them a scary out, and a rare WCC power.

1. Niko Medved

Colorado State's Niko Medved would be an excellent fit in Austin. The only issue, of course, is that Medved is reportedly favored to land the Minnesota Golden Gophers job. This applies even more pressure on the Longhorns to make a decision regarding Terry sooner rather than later. The longer Texas waits, the more candidates they will miss out on.

Medved is signed through the 2030-31 season, which believe it or not does give Texas a bit of an advantage over the likes of Minnesota. The Longhorns have a much higher budget than Minnesota for men's basketball specifically. If they need more cash, why not call in Kevin Durant? Surely he has some money to spend.

All jokes aside, Medved's buyout would cost Texas a pretty penny. Colorado State seems intent on keeping him, which is adorable.

“Coach Medved is certainly an elite coach,” AD John Weber told KOA Colorado 850. “We’re blessed to have him with us. He’s taken us to the tournament three of the last four years. When he’s had that level of success, there’s always going to be people that are knocking on your door. But we’re excited to have him as our coach and look forward to that continuing.”

Whether it is this year or next, should Medved showcase CSU as a college basketball power, he is destined to leave for a power-conference school eventually. That is the name of the game, and Medved has earned the right to prove he belongs. Texas should at least make him an offer.