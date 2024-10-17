4 trades the Cowboys could pursue (but won't) ahead of trade deadline
By Criss Partee
With the NFL trade deadline looming, teams are jockeying for position and looking for potential deals that could put them over the top. Unless you’re the Dallas Cowboys for some reason, that reason is usually, Jerral Wayne Jones. For some reason, Jones still seems to think he’s got all the talent in place that is needed to compete for a championship.
Therefore, there are plenty of potential deals to be had before the Nov. 9 deadline, but because Jones wants to hoard draft picks and doesn’t realize what going “all in” actually means, the Cowboys will most likely stand firm by what they’ve put on the field this season. There are a few trades that Jones could look into but because he’s Jerry Jones, he probably won’t.
DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans
It goes without saying but even at age 32, DeAndre Hopkins could walk into Dallas and become an impactful part of the Cowboys passing game. Adding Hopkins to a group that includes CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert and Brandin Cooks once he returns from injured reserve would certainly take some pressure off Dak Prescott.
Prescott already has six interceptions in six games this season. He had nine total last year. Not that Hopkins would solve all offensive problems in Dallas because the offensive line is still suspect, but he couldn’t possibly hurt them anymore. Since Dak and CeeDee can’t get on the same page maybe having another big-time veteran target would help that process.
Hopkins may no longer be the wide receiver he was in Houston and Arizona, but he did catch 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns in Tennessee last season. All three statistics would’ve been second on the Cowboys behind Lamb last year. Given how the team has started this season and the lack of cohesiveness offensively, bringing in Hopkins could only help the current situation.
Haason Reddick from the New York Jets
Haason Reddick has not played a down of football this season. Reddick chose to sit out while demanding a new contract from the New York Jets so this trade may be the most unlikely for the Cowboys. Not only would they need to give up draft picks but then you’ve got to sign him to a long-term deal that suits his liking.
Jerry Jones still needs to pay Micah Parsons so the likelihood of this coming to fruition is minuscule. However, with Parsons hampered by an ankle injury and Demarcus Lawrence out on IR, it would make sense for Jones to at least check out the situation surrounding Reddick.
But the fact that it makes too much sense is exactly why Jones won’t do it, especially seeing how much he covets his precious draft capital. While this one is a longshot, to not even inquire is a crime in the same manner it was that Jones didn’t at least attempt to speak with Derrick Henry during the offseason.
Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders
With all the turmoil in Las Vegas, Maxx Crosby could be the next Pro Bowl player on his way out of the desert. The Raiders shipped Davante Adams to the Jets earlier this week it seems Crosby could be next. Jones has been tight with the Davis family for years so maybe he and Mark can come to some agreement and work out a deal.
For the same reasons Reddick would make sense and so does Crosby. Except Crosby has been on the field this season and could come in ready to go immediately. There’s no way Dallas could get both Crosby and Reddick but making a run at one of them would go a long way in terms of goodwill with Cowboys fans. With all the injuries defensively and overall bad play this year Jones’ Cowboys need all the help they can get.
Miles Sanders from the Carolina Panthers
The current Carolina Panther and former Philadelphia Eagle has completely fallen off the map since leaving the city of brotherly love. After being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022, Sanders left for greener pastures and it’s been a disaster. Dallas isn’t playing great football but it’s a much better situation than Carolina.
A change of scenery could be what Sanders needs to get back on track. If the Cowboys are going to stay in the NFC playoff hunt, they’ve got to do something to awaken that running game. Sanders doesn’t need to have a Pro Bowl season but pretty much any form of consistency would be welcomed at this point.
In Philly, Sanders averaged five yards per carry and rushed for 1,269 yards plus 11 TDs in his Pro Bowl campaign. Right now, Dallas will take half of that production. That’s how bad the Cowboys have been at running the ball.