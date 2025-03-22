4 UNC Tar Heels who won't be back next year after first-round NCAA Tournament exit

Just when it seemed like North Carolina was finally set to realize its potential and go on a deep NCAA Tournament run, the Tar Heels showed the nation that they were in fact the same maddening team fans had watched all season long. Once again, UNC dug themselves a hole against a beatable opponent, and once again a furious second-half rally fell just short in a 71-64 first-round loss to Ole Miss.

After a second straight disappointing March, it's time for some serious soul-searching in Chapel Hill. That will start with whether Hubert Davis is the right man to lead this program, but it shouldn't end there. No matter who's on the sideline next fall, major changes are coming to this roster, for better and for worse.

4. Jae'lyn Withers

It's a heartbreaking way for Withers' collegiate career to end, especially after his improved play over the last few weeks was one of the main reasons why UNC even had a shot at an at-large bid in the first place. He rebounded from the lane violation controversy against Duke with a near-double-double in the First Four win over San Diego State, but he was forced to leave the loss to Ole Miss after landing awkwardly in the second half. Withers posted just five points and three rebounds in his final game.

Moving forward, his departure opens up a hole in the frontcourt for the Heels to fill next season. Although considering Withers' inconsistent defense on the interior, that could wind up being for the best.

3. RJ Davis

So ends the career of a true Tar Heel legend. Sure, Davis never managed to get the Heels over the hump and capture either an ACC national title. But even when UNC was crumbling around him over the last two seasons, Davis was the one constant, serving as the team's on- and off-court leader and giving his all every time he put on a Carolina uniform.

It's a shame that he'll be remembered as a player who deserved better than what was put around him, but that's the story of the last couple of years under Hubert Davis. RJ Davis gave Carolina one of the best lead guards in the entire country, but he was asked to do too much too often.

2. Jalen Washington

Speaking of that underwhelming frontcourt: Five-star forward Caleb Wilson can't get to campus soon enough, and his arrival next season makes it likely that we've seen the last of Washington in Chapel Hill.

UNC had grown accustomed to feasting on the offensive glass and building massive rebounding advantages over their opponents, but that identity disappeared this season, with the center platoon of Washington, Withers and Ven-Allen Lubin failing to get it done inside. Things got a bit better as the season went along, but as a rule of thumb, when the Heels faced a team that had any size on the interior, things got ugly.

1. Elliot Cadeau

This might be controversial, but it sort of feels like a change of scenery might be in both parties' best interests here. Cadeau is incredibly talented, there's no doubt about that, and if you want to argue that UNC can't afford to give up on that talent I won't fault you. But after two full years of his Tar Heel tenure, the New Jersey native is still just as maddening as he was when he first arrived.

Cadeau became more efficient this season, but he also turned the ball over more and was prone to real dry spells and bouts of questionable decision-making. The Heels have to ask themselves: Does Cadeau have what it takes to fill Davis' shoes, or is it worth trying to cycle him out in the transfer portal?