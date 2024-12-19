4 UNLV transfer portal candidates that could star for CFP contenders in 2025
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels capped off a historic season on Wednesday night, topping Cal 24-13 in the Art of Sport LA Bowl to clinch its first bowl win since 2000 — and the program's first 11-win season in 40 years. If it weren't for Ashton Jeanty and Boise State, there's a very real chance that we could be talking about this team earning a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
Of course, in today's college football, success lasts only as long as the next transfer portal window, a rule that goes double for a Group of Five team. And sure enough, big change has already started in Vegas: Head coach Barry Odom left for the Purdue job after the Mountain West title game, with former Mississippi State and Florida head man Dan Mullen replacing him. With that change comes transfers, and while UNLV has largely done an admirable job keeping its roster together, there are several Rebels who could be playing prominent roles in conference and national title races next season.
4. RB Greg Burrell
A hometown kid, Burrell appeared headed for a breakout sophomore season when he rushed for 101 yards on just 11 carries in a Week 2 romp over Utah Tech. But while there were occasional flashes — 51 big yards in a tight win at Hawaii, a 31-yard rush against Boise in the conference championship game — a stacked depth chart ahead of him meant that there simply weren't very many opportunities available.
Burrell has already entered the transfer portal, skipping the bowl game, and the explosiveness he showed on tape this season should have Power 4 schools banging down his door in short order. Burrell averaged 5.6 yards per carry on the season, and he's got a good frame at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. He's already proven he can do it against legit competition, so don't be surprised if he makes some serious noise next season.
3. CB Tony Grimes
Grimes has also entered the portal, although he did take part in the win over Cal. Unlike the other names on this list, he's already proven that he's a Power 4-caliber player, having spent the first three years of his career at North Carolina and the 2023 season at Texas A&M.
A former five-star recruit, Grimes has yet to quite live up to his billing out of high school. But he was UNLV's best cover corner this season, recording six pass breakups and 20 tackles, and cornerback is among the most difficult positions to fill via the portal. Plenty of big-time programs are going to be in need over the next few weeks, and Grimes' experience playing at the highest level is sure to generate a ton of interest.
2. WR Jacob de Jesus
As of a couple of das ago, de Jesus had exhausted his eligibility. But Diego Pavia's recent lawsuit against the NCAA has (for now, at least) opened the door for all junior college transfers to continue playing FBS football, and it sounds like de Jesus is at the very least contemplating sticking around for one more year.
It would be big news if he did, because while he might not look like much at just 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, the speedster has emerged as one of the most dangerous all-around playmakers in the Group of Five over the past couple of seasons.
de Jesus caught 36 balls for 512 yards this season, an average of 14.2 yards per reception. He's a menace over the middle of the field, and he's also dangerous as a return man, tallying over 1,500 kick and punt return yards since 2023 and nearly taking one the distance to help ice the win over Cal on Wednesday night.
He knows how to find success despite his diminutive frame, and while he might not ever be a go-to target, just about every team in the country could use that sort of big-play ability.
1. QB Matthew Sluka
Sluka became one of the early main characters of this college football season when he abruptly left UNLV over a dispute regarding NIL compensation. It's unclear how that controversy might affect his market around the country, but quality quarterbacks don't exactly grow on trees, and Sluka has built quite the resume.
Before he landed in Vegas, Sluka became one of the best QBs in FCS over three years as the starter at Holy Cross, throwing for over 5,000 yards while rushing for over 3,000. He's a bit rough as a passer, but his legs make him dangerous, and above all else, he's a gamer. The comparisons to Diego Pavia make themselves, and we all know just how well Pavia wound up translating to the highest level this season.
Questions will need to be answered about Sluka, his family and what exactly went wrong at UNLV. But assuming everyone can get on the same page, he should be starting again somewhere in 2025.