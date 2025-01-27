4 Washington Commanders who won’t be back with Jayden Daniels in 2025
By Lior Lampert
An improbably awe-inspiring campaign has officially come and gone for the Washington Commanders. They made an unthinkable run to the NFC Championship Game, only to be interrupted and eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Despite falling short against the Eagles, Washington's season can't be described as anything less than magical. They held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft less than a year ago and reached the league's final four. The Commanders' remarkable and quick turnaround is largely because of who they spent the second selection on: quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels proved himself to be a transformative talent as a rookie. Washington is in good hands if Year 1 of his pro career is any indication. They have a bonafide superstar under center, so this ostensibly won't be his last deep playoff run. However, the same can't be said for other Commanders players.
Not every member of this Commanders squad will follow Daniels into battle in 2025. Washington will presumably look to upgrade the supporting cast around their franchise passer as they enter this offseason with the third-most cap space. Frankly, no one did more with less than the 24-year-old. There's a legitimate possibility this is his worst ensemble, especially given the team's payroll situation -- and that's scary.
Consequently, these four Commanders have conceivably played their last down with Daniels in Washington.
4. Jeremy Chinn, S
Jeremy Chinn enjoyed a renaissance in his first (and probably last) season with the Commanders. After a strong opening two years in the league, health was an issue for him toward the end of his tenure with the Carolina Panthers. But he didn't miss a game in 2024, punctuated by a solid postseason effort.
Like others on this list, Chinn joined Washington on a one-year "prove it" deal and contributed well above his pay grade. He amassed 117 total tackles, tying a previous career-high, adding five pass deflections, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries (one forced). Pro Football Focus graded him as an above-average safety, specifically as a run defender and in coverage.
With Chinn likely eyeing a sizable raise, Washington can reallocate the resources to retain him elsewhere.
3. Austin Ekeler, RB
Austin Ekeler's fumble at the end of the third quarter effectively squandered Washington's chances of completing the comeback versus Philly. The Commanders could've made it a one-score contest on that drive. Instead, the Eagles forced a turnover and rattled off 21 unanswered points to close the ballgame.
But Ekeler's costly blunder isn't why the Commanders won't keep him. Washington has a potential out of his contract that leaves behind a meager $1.5 million dead cap hit. Why not take advantage of that and revamp the running back room?
Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs have improved the perception of the position's value. Meanwhile, Ekeler is no longer at the height of his powers. He's physically incapable of being an offensive focal point at this point.
Moreover, Ekeler notably missed five games this season due to two concussions. He's suffered four brain injuries across his eight seasons as a pro.
Regardless of how it happens, Washington would benefit from finding another backfield mate to pair with and even overtake inefficient bruiser Brian Robinson Jr.
2. Zach Ertz, TE
When he elected to take his talents to the Commanders, Zach Ertz wanted to prove that he was "still the same guy." Well, the veteran tight end has done that and then some, so now what?
Ertz went from a practice squad afterthought with the Detroit Lions toward the end of the 2023 season to a vital piece of Washington's offense. He operated as a security blanket for Daniels at all times. Whether in the red zone, on third downs or two-minute drills, the two had a seemingly mind-melding connection. His 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns ranked second on the Commanders, trailing only alpha wide receiver All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Considering Ertz achieved the goal(s) he set for himself in Washington, does he feel fulfilled? Is retirement on the table for the 34-year-old? Nevertheless, the Commanders already have his successor on the roster à la 2024 second-rounder Ben Sinnott, so that might not matter.
Washington invested heavily in Sinnott to grow with Daniels, meaning he'll likely enter 2025 as a starter. Ertz isn't signed beyond this season, and it's unclear if being a mentor and rotational piece appeals to him.
1. Bobby Wagner, LB
Oddly enough, Daniels and football weren't primary factors in Bobby Wagner's choice to sign with the Commanders last offseason. He's getting a Master of Business Administration degree from Howard University in the D.C. area.
Wagner was already thinking about his life after the NFL before the season and now enters unrestricted free agency. He isn't a generational linebacker like his peak years anymore, but the 34-year-old earned All-Pro Second Team honors in 2024. Nonetheless, the Eagles exploited him in the conference title matchup, which will linger throughout the spring.
A surefire Hall of Famer, Wagner has nothing left to prove. He can ride off into the sunset knowing his resume stacks up with some of the best defenders in league history. The one-time Super Bowl champion has been preparing for life after the game, signaling the desire to continue competing at a high level is waning.