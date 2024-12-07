4 Willy Adames backup plans for Blue Jays after shortstop signs with the Giants
Turns out it didn't take a decision from Juan Soto to light a fire under the Hot Stove after all. The San Francisco Giants sent shockwaves around the baseball world on Saturday afternoon, reportedly agreeing to a seven-year, $182 million deal with former Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames. It's a huge statement of intent for San Francisco under new president Buster Posey, using the largest contract in franchise history to finally land the star player that had eluded them for so many years. But for the Toronto Blue Jays, it just ratcheted the pressure way up on what was already a critical offseason.
The Jays still remain focused on their pursuit of Juan Soto. But regardless of whether Soto decided to come to Canada or not, Adames made all the sense in the world as a free-agent target, the big bat who could fill needs at either second or third base alongside Bo Bichette. Now Adames is off the board, and the rest of this infield class is light on impact players. If Atkins is going to get this team turned around in 2025, he's going to have to act fast, no matter where Soto winds up.
4. Ha-Seong Kim could solve any number of infield problems
Kim isn't in Adames' class as a hitter, and this would hardly move the needle. But the 29-year-old is still a solid player, and most importantly, he can play just about anywhere in the infield. Combine that versatility with an average-or-better bat and a ton of value on the bases, and you have yourself a marked improvement on the players that Toronto was giving regular playing time to in 2024.
There are concerns here, though, specifically Kim's health after he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Assuming his medicals check out, though, he could make a lot of sense as a short-term solution who could raise the Jays' floor and extend their lineup at a price that will stil allow the team to afford someone like Soto or Corbin Burnes.
3. It might not take much more than money to land Nolan Arenado
Thanks to a couple down offensive seasons, a massive contract and a full no-trade clause, it seems like Arenado's trade value is at an all-time low right now. Despite his willingness to shift to first base if need be, St. Louis is having a tough time finding a suitor, which could present an opportunity for Atkins to swoop in.
Toronto's so-so farm system leaves them unable to win most prospect bidding wars. At this point, though, it sounds like the Cardinals are mostly just hoping to get out from under the three years remaining on Arenado's deal, and the Jays certainly have the payroll space to accommodate that wish. Arenado may not be the player he once was, and it's unknown whether he'd be willing to waive his no-trade clause to come to Toronto, but he still offers enough with his glove to make him a worthwhile addition.
2. Gleyber Torres is the next-best infield bat available
The Blue Jays are desperately in need of some oomph, something that was in short supply amid last season's struggles. Torres is far from a complete player (just ask any nearby Yankees fan), and his defense and effort can come and go. But he could play either second base or third base, and more importantly, he brings more pop in his bat than just about anyone else available on the free-agent market.
Torres has hit 24 or more homers in four of his six full seasons in the Majors. To put that in perspective, Toronto got just 13 from the position combined in 2024. There just aren't a ton of hitters in this lineup who can punish mistakes right now, and Torres would give Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. some much-needed protection — and someone who can drive them in once they get on base.
1. Signing Alex Bregman just became a must for Ross Atkins
Really, all of the above names would just be attempts at triage. Now that Adames is off the board, the list of Blue Jays targets got narrowed down to one: Bregman is the only infield option remaining who can come even close to Adames' impact offensively, and he's now a necessity if Toronto wants to field a team capable of competing with the likes of the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox in the AL East next year.
Of course, that's easier said than done. The Houston Astros are also determined to keep their franchise cornerstone around, and Bregman is rumored to want something approaching $200 million. But Toronto has shown that it has the money to burn after pursuing both Shohei Ohtani and Soto in consecutive offseasons, and especially if Soto goes elsewhere, it's hard to see how this team contends in 2025 without making a Bregman-sized splash somewhere on the infield.