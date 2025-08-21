4 WNBA draft prospects the Wings need to surround Paige Bueckers with in 2026

After Wednesday night's 81-80 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, the Dallas Wings were officially eliminated from the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. On the bright side, rookie Paige Bueckers put on a masterclass, recording 44 points, making history. This performance, alongside their playoff elimination, has left fans already wondering what next season will look like.

In the post-game presser, Bueckers expressed her excitement for Dallas' future. She said, "This team means so much to me... As much as success and the wins haven't translated, what we're building here it just makes me so happy." I am sure Bueckers is also left wondering who the Wings will end up drafting in 2026, so let's take a look at the top prospects.

1. Lauren Betts, UCLA

UCLA's star center, Lauren Betts, has been an absolute powerhouse - especially defensively, and in the paint. Last season, Betts led her team to the Final Four, where she lost to none other than Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies - but Betts had a monster game, recording 26 points. Her numbers have only escalated each of her three collegiate years. Last season, she averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Betts is expected to only improve during the upcoming NCAAW season. The Wings need a solid big on their squad. Betts could be the perfect addition, and I could see Dallas taking her if they end up with the first overall pick.

2. Olivia Miles, TCU

Miles has spent all four of her collegiate years at Notre Dame, but has transferred to TCU for her last year of eligibility. She is one of the most dynamic point guards in the college game right now, and we know Bueckers plays well with other guards. Last season, Miles averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. She has a lot of talent and special skills in her bag that could translate well into the WNBA. If she is still on the board when it comes time for Dallas to pick, there's a real possibility they pick her.

3. Azzi Fudd, UConn

Azzi Fudd is an obvious fan favorite to reunite with Buecker's in Dallas. There is no denying they play well together after being a dynamic duo as they led the Huskies to that 2025 National Championship win. Fudd is one of the most efficient guards in college ball right now. She bounced back flawlessly from her 2023-24 season-ending injury. Last season, she averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent. Fudd is a great three-point shooter, as well. Dallas is currently No. 12 in the league with a 3-point percentage of 31.8. If Dallas sees the value of reuniting Bueckers and Fudd, I am sure fans would be thrilled to see them play together in the league.

4. Awa Fam, Valencia

Awa Fam is a center playing overseas in Spain, and is also a member of the Spanish National Team. She will be only 20 years old at the time of the 2026 draft, but her numbers speak for themselves. She is one of the tallest prospects of the draft, at 6'4". During the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Tournament, Fam averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game over six games. If Dallas is serious about getting a dynamic, powerful big on their team - and depending on if Betts is off the board - Fam could be the answer for them.