4 WNBA Draft prospects the Wings need to be tracking this WBB season

With the WNBA season coming to an end and college basketball kicking off soon, the WNBA teams participating in the 2026 lottery should be keeping their eyes on some of these college athletes. The Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky, Los Angeles Sparks, Washington Mystics, and Connecticut Sun will all be taking part in the lottery for the first-overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. The Dallas Wings have the best odds.

The Wings clinched the No. 1 pick last year where they selected Paige Bueckers. While Bueckers had a great individual season, Dallas as a whole was a bit of a trainwreck. If they're able to take hold of that No 1. pick again, it will allow them to provide Bueckers some help with another dominant player. Here are the prospects who should be firmly on their radar.

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Betts is entering her fourth year of college basketball, the last two spent with UCLA. She led them to the Final Four last season, and the Sweet 16 in 2024. Betts is going No.1 on just about any mock draft you look at, and for good reason. Last season, she averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, making her case for best big in the NCAA incredibly strong. The Wings could use her presence in the paint, a center who is dominant in scoring and rebounding.

Azzi Fudd, UConn

There is no doubt fans would be thrilled with a Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd reunion in Dallas next year. Fresh off a national championship, Fudd is now a leader for this UConn Huskies squad who has hopes to run it back this season. She finished last season averaging 13.6 points per game, shooting 43.6 percent from beyond-the-arc. In UConn's first exhibition game against Boston College, Fudd shot 5-of-5 from 3, recording 15 points in the third quarter alone. The Wings will absolutely be watching her this season, not only because they know her and Bueckers play well together, but she is arguable the best guard in this draft class.

Cotie McManhon, Ole Miss

If Dallas is really looking to bring in a big, McManhon will be a good player to watch this season. She has spent the first three years of her career at Ohio State where she dominated. Last season, McMahon averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Transferring to a new school can be challenging for these athletes, so I am sure Dallas will be watching to see how she adapts to new teammates and a new system throughout this season. But depending on which way the Wings want to go, McManhon is a viable option.

Olivia Miles, TCU

Olivia Miles is Azzi Fudd's biggest competition when it comes to being the best guard in this draft class. Miles is another player who will be worth the watch as she's moved to a new team this year. She spent her first four years with Notre Dame where she became an integral part of their team. Last season, she averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from three. She is a good defensive presence while being a strong shooter and playmaker — a lot like Paige Bueckers. They have the potential of being a dominant duo if on the same team.