4 WNBA teams with the most to gain in free agency this offseason

We're gearing up for what might be the most consequential free agency period in WNBA history. Virtually everyone not on a rookie deal is a free agent, as players planned around the upcoming CBA negotiations. We don't know what those negotiations will look like, but it's possible we see unparalleled player movement.

For some teams, that's a scary thought, but there are others who are in a good position to pounce, especially teams that have key players on rookie deals still.

Here are four WNBA teams with the most to gain in free agency. All salary and contract length information comes from the "Her Hoop Stats WNBA Salary Cap Database."

Indiana Fever

The Fever have one key thing over everyone else entering this offseason: a star player under contract for multiple more seasons.

Sure, Caitlin Clark hype might have reached too high of a point, especially considering how the Fever have played in the postseason with Clark sidelined, but last offseason showed that people already want to play with her, as the Fever signed or traded for Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner, though the final of those moves didn't work out.

Now, with so many moving pieces, any WNBA veteran who wants to jump on the Clark train will have an opportunity to do so. This is going to be Indiana's best chance to add free agent talent around Clark and build a title contender in Indiana.

Washington Mystics

The Mystics killed it in the 2025 WNBA Draft, coming away with two key pieces for the team's future in Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. The team also has a lottery pick coming in 2026 — more than likely, that pick winds up fourth or fifth (74.9 percent chance), but imagine if the Mystics surprise everyone and win the lottery?

Regardless of how the lottery goes, Washington enters the offseason with the advantage of knowing it has two long-term building blocks already on the roster. That makes it easier to navigate what should be an eventful free agency period. Washington needs a primary ball-handler for this roster and can offer that role to any free agent point guard or combo guard who wants it. Imagine if this team could pry Kelsey Mitchell out of Indiana or even add a veteran like Skylar Diggins or Chelsea Gray.

Dallas Wings

The Wings have been the WNBA's worst team for two consecutive seasons and thus have the best odds of anyone to land the No. 1 overall pick. Let's say they do. Paige Bueckers and Lauren Betts would be a potentially huge duo going forward, and the Wings could use this offseason to add the precise talent it needs around them.

Is this situation as enticing as playing with Clark and Aliyah Boston in Indiana? Probably not, since Betts would be unproven and the Wings have a lot more question marks than the Fever. But if Dallas brings back Arike Ogunbowale and then goes after help at the three and four, the turnaround could happen quicker than you think.

Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks came up just short of a playoff berth this season. The first order of business in free agency will be to retain Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby. If the team can do that, it would offer an intriguing landing spot for a secondary ball-handler to play beside Plum.

This free agency period is full of question marks, but if the Sparks can keep their core group together, you could argue they're a player away from being a scary team. Could they dream very big by going after someone like Allisha Gray? This might be a great test to see how much being in a big market matters.