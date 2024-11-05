49ers buzzer-beater trade to help defense reeks of desperation, not substance
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers began the 2024 season with Super Bowl aspirations.
The Niners were able to retain most of their key contributors from their 2023 campaign, which concluded with a heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVIII. They hoped to climb back up the mountaintop to finish the job at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, but injuries have ravaged their roster and threatened to derail their season.
San Francisco’s star running back Christian McCaffrey has missed the entirety of the regular season with Achilles tendinitis. Standout wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who signed a long-term deal after months of contentious contract negotiations, saw his season come to an abrupt halt when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7.
Yet, none of San Francisco’s position groups have been quite as disappointing as their defensive line.
The 49ers brass attempted to address the depleted unit ahead of the league’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It seemed that the Niners would come away empty-handed, but they managed to finalize a deal just minutes before the deadline.
49ers added defensive tackle help just before the trade deadline
San Francisco acquired defensive tackle Khalil Davis from the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported.
Davis was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he has bounced around the league ever since. He joined the Texans in 2023 and recorded two sacks, 32 tackles, six tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. Through nine games this season, he has notched one sack, nine tackles, four tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.
While it’s better than nothing, the last-minute deal leaves a lot to be desired. Davis will likely serve as a rotational piece and provide depth, but he’s unlikely to make a major impact.
San Francisco has needed help generating a pass rush ever since two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave suffered a season-ending triceps injury during the 49ers’ 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.
In the days leading up to the trade deadline, the Niners were linked to several trade candidates that would have helped their pass rush. San Francisco was reportedly interested in a reunion with Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner or Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones. New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also emerged as a potential candidate.
San Francisco’s defense is currently ranked 14th with a 23.5 percent pressure rate, according to Pro Football Reference. They’ve only managed to compile 20 sacks through eight games, tying them for 12th in the league.
The 49ers are entering their Week 10 bye with a disappointing 4-4 record, but there is reason for optimism moving forward. McCaffrey is expected to make his long-awaited return for the second half of the season, and the Niners don’t have a deep hole to dig out of in the muddy NFC West division.
The Arizona Cardinals currently hold first place due to a three-team divisional tiebreaker, and San Francisco could easily pull ahead if they can string together some wins.