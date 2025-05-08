49ers can rescue former No. 1 pick with one phone call

If historical trends are to be believed, then former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney is about to have a great year.

Well, "historical trends," meaning he's alternated productive years and not-so-productive years since 2020. That year, he had zero sacks with Tennessee. In 2021, he ripped off nine sacks and two forced fumbles for Cleveland. The next year — two sacks. Then 9.5 in 2023! Last year, he was back "down" to 5.5 sacks in his one year with Carolina, which is still passable production for an edge-rusher this deep into a career.

I'm not saying that Clowney is about to record 10-plus sacks in his 12th NFL season — but I am saying that the San Francisco 49ers, who will likely be starting a rookie at defensive end opposite Nick Bosa — should take a flyer on Clowney, after the Carolina Panthers released him on Thursday.

San Francisco 49ers should sign Jadeveon Clowney for edge rusher depth

Why not? Clowney isn't an every-down player at this point of his career... and the Niners wouldn't need him to be! If he can provide pressure off the edge for a few plays per defensive possession, that's a worthwhile signing in May.

The team is clearly thrilled about rookie Mykel Williams, who was the No. 11 pick in this year's draft, but wearing down a rookie is never a great idea. Yetur Gross-Matos is the other pass-rusher who will get multiple snaps, along with Sam Okuayinonu — both fine depth pieces, but neither provides the potential production that Clowney does, even a decade-plus into his career.

Ravens, Patriots, Lions could all be interested in Clowney

Or a secret fourth option! These are just the teams, off the top of my head, that would make sense for Clowney. San Fran will not be alone in vying for his services, but might be able to pitch the best scenario to Clowney; you don't have to play every down, you'll be opposite one of the best pass-rushers in the league, and you can likely compete for a Super Bowl if everyone stays healthy.

That's not a bad gig!