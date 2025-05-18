49ers’ contract drama is just beginning after Brock Purdy got paid

San Francisco 49ers fans might be tempted to take a deep breath after watching their favorite team lock quarterback Brock Purdy down with a long-term contract. The team's front office cannot afford to relax for an instant. They need to quickly pivot their attention towards linebacker Fred Warner.

The heart of head coach Kyle Shanahan's defense only has one year left on his current contract after the 2025 campaign. It's not imperative that San Francisco sign him to a new deal before Week 1 arrives but pressure will start to mount on the franchise if he starts next season without a new contract.

The largest potential stumbling block in negotiations with Warner will be the length of his next contract. He is signed through his age-30 season which means his next deal will likely take him through the remainder of his athletic prime. Paying middle linebackers into their late-30s tends to be bad business for teams with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

San Francisco 49ers have every reason to sign Fred Warner to a contract extension

On the other hand, Warner has a lot of leverage he can wield over his current team. He's the clear leader of a defense that's short on star power. Nick Bosa is a terrific talent but he's struggled to stay on the field for long stretches. Warner, in sharp contrast, has been on the field week in and week out for San Francisco.

Giving big money to Purdy also complicates things for the 'Niners. His previous contract provided the front office with a lot of flexibility to spend big at other positions. Paying Purdy like a premium starter will force the team's front office to spend more frugally at non-premium positions.

Fred Warner could cost the 49ers a pretty penny

Middle linebacker is not typically one of the highest paid positions in the NFL. Warner has the talent required to be an exception to that rule but time will tell just how far outside the norm San Francisco is willing to go. If Warner does hit the open market he's going to be inundated with suitors who believe they can galvanize their defenses.

49ers fans should be ready for rumors about Warner's contract to fill the void of Purdy stories they've been forced to consume over the past few months. Middle linebackers might not draw the same attention as quarterbacks but Warner's future is still crucial for the 49ers' long-term prospects.