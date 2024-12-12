49ers fans given optimistic injury update ahead of TNF matchup vs. the Rams
By Scott Rogust
No one could have expected the San Francisco 49ers to be in this position so late into the 2024 season. The 49ers are 6-7 on the year, sitting tied for last place in the NFC West alongside the Arizona Cardinals. A major cause for this is the multitude of injuries the team had to deal with throughout the season.
Christian McCaffrey only played four games due to Achilles tendinitis and is now out for the season with a torn PCL. Brandon Aiyuk, who just scored a contract extension this offseason, suffered ACL and MCL tears, and is out for the season. Add injuries to Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, and Trent Williams, and you have a mess of a season for the defending NFC champions.
On Thursday night, the 49ers have the chance to climb higher up the standings, as they take on a Los Angeles Rams team that has gotten red-hot as of late. 49ers fans do have reason to feel optimistic about this game, as they received two incredible injury updates heading into the Week 15 matchup.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that linebacker Dre Greenlaw is expected to be activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and will play in the team's Thursday night game against the Rams.
Additionally, running back Isaac Guerendo plans to play in the game as well, despite having a questionable designation due to a foot injury.
Getting Greenlaw back is a huge boost for the 49ers. Back in Super Bowl 58, Greenlaw suffered a non-contact injury when running onto the field from the sidelines, forcing him out for the rest of the game. It was later determined that Greenlaw had suffered a torn Achilles tendon, meaning he could miss a huge chunk of the 2024 season.
Now, about 10 months later, Greenlaw is back and will reunite with Fred Warner as one of the more dangerous linebacker duos in the NFL.
As for Guerendo, the last thing the 49ers needed was a long-term injury on the running back depth chart. We touched on McCaffrey's misfortune this year. Also, primary back up Jordan Mason is currently out with a high ankle sprain that happened in the same game McCaffrey tore his PCL. Mason is expected to hit the injured reserve at some point.
Guerendo suffered a foot sprain in San Francisco's dominant 38-10 win over the Chicago Bears. But by all intents, Guerendo is planning to give it a go on Thursday night.
We'll see if the 49ers will be able to regain momentum as they look to take the NFC West crown again. A win over the Rams will help them with that. But, the Rams are playing inspired football, as evidenced by their 44-42 win over the Buffalo Bills.