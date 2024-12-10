Kyle Shanahan is instantly caving to Deebo Samuel's social media complaints
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has operated under the assumption that all that glitters must be gold. Lynch haven't shied away from making large investments, whether they came in the form of a lucrative contract extension or a franchise-defining draft trade. That approach helped build a juggernaut, but it also led to a top-heavy roster that was bound to tip over eventually.
The Niners needed to balance out their big-money contracts with high-value players on rookie contracts, but their disastrous trade for quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft left them with few resources to do so. When injuries ravaged their roster and tested their depth this season, the Niners didn't have the pieces to remain afloat. The 49ers were expected to make another deep playoff run this season, but they currently hold a 6-7 record with just four games remaining in the regular season.
The Niners snapped their three-game losing streak with a 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 14, and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel celebrated the victory by venting about his involvement on social media in a since-deleted tweet.
"Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!!!" Samuel posted after finishing with just 35 scrimmage yards on five carries and two catches.
Kyle Shanahan agreed with Deebo Samuel's complaints about involvement
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Samuel's comments during a press conference on Tuesday, and he agreed with the sentiment that the star wideout needs to be more involved.
"Deebo and I talk every day," Shanahan said. "So I understand Deebo saying that. Deebo wants to help us out, and the only way he helps us out is by getting the ball more. We'd like to get it to him more, and we'll continue to work at that."
Shanahan dismissed that the social media post created any distraction for the team, but also noted that the team "would love [for] things to stay in-house."
Samuel has received 72 touches on offense this season, second-most on the team behind Jordan Mason (164 touches). Still, Samuel hasn't been able to produce much with his opportunities. He's recorded just 40 receptions for 553 receiving yards and one touchdown, along with 92 rushing yards and a score on 32 carries. Samuel has just 97 scrimmage yards over the past four games.
Still, most of Samuel's opportunities came early in the season. He received 23 touches over the first two games, which he turned into 177 yards and a rushing touchdown. He recorded his last game with 100-plus receiving yards and his lone receiving touchdown in Week 6, and has failed to find similar production since missing Week 7 with an injury.
San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings has emerged as the team's most reliable offensive weapon, and Purdy hasn't looked Samuel's way as frequently. Samuel's three targets in Week 14 tied a season-low, and he hasn't seen more than five targets in the past three games.
San Francisco had a total of seven players who earned Associated Press All-Pro honors for the 2023 season, including five first-team selections. That star-studded roster led the 49ers to their third consecutive NFC Championship Game appearance and a narrow loss in Super Bowl LVIII.