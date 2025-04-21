49ers on-the-fly rebuild could soon include a franchise icon

NFL front offices and talent evaluators are working diligently to get their ducks in a row for the upcoming draft. Meanwhile, players and coaches are getting ready for the new season. However, recent intel suggests the San Francisco 49ers could be without some noteworthy names at the start of the team's offseason program.

Per The Athletic's Michael Silver, "uncertainty" surrounding Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner's attendance on Day 1 of San Francisco's voluntary workouts looms largely. In other words, the 49ers might not have at least one of their franchise quarterback or All-Pro tight end and linebacker, respectively. Talk about getting off on the wrong foot!

1) Some reporting for @TheAthletic... The 49ers’ offseason program begins tomorrow, and there’s some uncertainty about whether players seeking new contracts—specifically QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle and LB Fred Warner—will show up for voluntary activities... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 21, 2025

Silver notes there's been "some progress" between Purdy and the 49ers toward a long-term contract extension that "will likely" exceed $50 million annually. The columnist mentions that the signal-call could show up on the first day to signal that an agreement is near.

Moreover, despite not holding "substantive talks" yet, Warner is "likely to report." But the update on Kittle, who's entering the final year of his current pact, wasn't nearly as optimistic — raising concerns about his future.

49ers star TE George Kittle's potential absence for the start of voluntary offseason activities bears watching

Compared to Warner and Purdy, Kittle's presence when the 49ers begin their optional offseason activities "is much more of a longshot," according to Silver. San Fran and the standout seam-stretcher "remain far apart in discussions about a new deal," hence the imminent no-show. But where do both sides go from there?

Earlier this offseason, Kittle said he wants to spend his entire career with the 49ers. San Francisco general manager John Lynch has also clearly stated his desire to see six-time Pro Bowler "retire a Niner" at the NFL Scouting Combine. Yet, an ongoing stalemate indicates their comments and actions aren't aligned.

For whatever it's worth, the 49ers have a history of dragging out negotiations with their high-profile in-house talent in recent years. Edge rusher Nick Bosa and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are primary examples. It took a while, but ultimately, common ground was found. Whether Kittle maintains or bucks the trend is worth monitoring.