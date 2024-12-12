Fansided

49ers vs Rams inactives: Week 15 injury report for Thursday Night Football

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will be without key pieces heading into their primetime Week 15 divisional clash.

By Lior Lampert

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers / Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers kept their playoff aspirations alive in Week 14 with massive victories. However, the NFC West foes bump into each other for a pivotal primetime showdown as they try to preserve those hopes.

Los Angeles (7-6) travels to Levi's Stadium to face the 49ers (6-7) on Thursday Night Football to kick off the 2024 Week 15 NFL slate. The Rams prevailed the first time these two teams met earlier this year, though a lot has changed since.

San Francisco's status as an elite squad and title contender has waned, while the slow-starting Rams have found their footing. The Niners enter this contest fresh off snapping a three-game losing streak, so they aren't necessarily in peak form. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has gone 6-2 since their bye, including their latest momentous win over the Buffalo Bills.

Even if the Rams and 49ers feel like they're trending in opposite directions, only one game separates them in the standings. Everything both squads want is still in front of them and within reach, including a divisional crown. Nonetheless, they'll have to go through each other to do so while both being shorthanded.

Here's a look at the Rams and 49ers' respective injury reports heading into their late-season duel.

Rams inactives: Week 15 injury report for Thursday Night Football

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Cobie Durant

CB

Chest

OUT

Tyler Davis

DT

Calf

Questionable

Jordan Whittington

WR

Shoulder

Questionable

Davis Allen

TE

Shoulder

Questionable

DeMarcus Robinson

WR

Shoulder

Questionable

Beaux Limmer

C

Knee

Questionable

Tyler Higbee

TE

Knee

OUT

Alaric Jackson

OT

Knee

Questionable

A chest issue will sideline Rams top cornerback Cobie Durant for this critical clash between the Rams and Niners. His absence is troublesome for a Los Angeles secondary that already ranks bottom-10 in passing yards allowed per game (225.1) and opponent passer rating (99.2).

Despite practicing in full for a second straight week, the Rams are erring cautiously as Tyler Higbee works his way back from a torn ACL. The veteran tight end has been deemed inactive for Week 15, though a return is ostensibly on the horizon.

49ers inactives: Week 15 injury report for Thursday Night Football

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Ben Bartch

OL

Ankle

OUT

Nick Bosa

DL

Hip, Oblique

Questionable

Isaac Guerendo

RB

Foot

Questionable

Trent Williams

T

Ankle

OUT

Dre Greenlaw

LB

Achilles

Questionable

Malik Mustapha

S

Chest, Shoulder

OUT

Khalil Davis

DL

Knee

Questionable

Nick Bosa is considered questionable after logging one limited practice. But considering the one-time Defensive Player of the Year has multiple ailments and has missed the past three games, he's probably closer to doubtful.

Moreover, stalwart left tackle Trent Williams has been ruled out for a fourth consecutive week. The elite blindside protector is dealing with a nagging ankle issue and doesn't seem close to the end of his recovery process.

Isaac Guerendo and Dre Greenlaw are expected to suit up despite the questionable tags. The former sprained his foot in San Fran's recent win over the Chicago Bears but has adamantly expressed he'll be available. The latter will reportedly make his highly anticipated comeback from a torn Achilles he suffered in Super Bowl LVIII.

feed

