49ers vs Rams inactives: Week 15 injury report for Thursday Night Football
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers kept their playoff aspirations alive in Week 14 with massive victories. However, the NFC West foes bump into each other for a pivotal primetime showdown as they try to preserve those hopes.
Los Angeles (7-6) travels to Levi's Stadium to face the 49ers (6-7) on Thursday Night Football to kick off the 2024 Week 15 NFL slate. The Rams prevailed the first time these two teams met earlier this year, though a lot has changed since.
San Francisco's status as an elite squad and title contender has waned, while the slow-starting Rams have found their footing. The Niners enter this contest fresh off snapping a three-game losing streak, so they aren't necessarily in peak form. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has gone 6-2 since their bye, including their latest momentous win over the Buffalo Bills.
Even if the Rams and 49ers feel like they're trending in opposite directions, only one game separates them in the standings. Everything both squads want is still in front of them and within reach, including a divisional crown. Nonetheless, they'll have to go through each other to do so while both being shorthanded.
Here's a look at the Rams and 49ers' respective injury reports heading into their late-season duel.
Rams inactives: Week 15 injury report for Thursday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Cobie Durant
CB
Chest
OUT
Tyler Davis
DT
Calf
Questionable
Jordan Whittington
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Davis Allen
TE
Shoulder
Questionable
DeMarcus Robinson
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Beaux Limmer
C
Knee
Questionable
Tyler Higbee
TE
Knee
OUT
Alaric Jackson
OT
Knee
Questionable
A chest issue will sideline Rams top cornerback Cobie Durant for this critical clash between the Rams and Niners. His absence is troublesome for a Los Angeles secondary that already ranks bottom-10 in passing yards allowed per game (225.1) and opponent passer rating (99.2).
Despite practicing in full for a second straight week, the Rams are erring cautiously as Tyler Higbee works his way back from a torn ACL. The veteran tight end has been deemed inactive for Week 15, though a return is ostensibly on the horizon.
49ers inactives: Week 15 injury report for Thursday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Ben Bartch
OL
Ankle
OUT
Nick Bosa
DL
Hip, Oblique
Questionable
Isaac Guerendo
RB
Foot
Questionable
Trent Williams
T
Ankle
OUT
Dre Greenlaw
LB
Achilles
Questionable
Malik Mustapha
S
Chest, Shoulder
OUT
Khalil Davis
DL
Knee
Questionable
Nick Bosa is considered questionable after logging one limited practice. But considering the one-time Defensive Player of the Year has multiple ailments and has missed the past three games, he's probably closer to doubtful.
Moreover, stalwart left tackle Trent Williams has been ruled out for a fourth consecutive week. The elite blindside protector is dealing with a nagging ankle issue and doesn't seem close to the end of his recovery process.
Isaac Guerendo and Dre Greenlaw are expected to suit up despite the questionable tags. The former sprained his foot in San Fran's recent win over the Chicago Bears but has adamantly expressed he'll be available. The latter will reportedly make his highly anticipated comeback from a torn Achilles he suffered in Super Bowl LVIII.