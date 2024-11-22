49ers in dire risk of falling behind in playoff race after latest injury update
The San Francisco 49ers came into the season as Super Bowl favorites. Now sitting at 5-5 and 1-3 in the NFC West, they're getting perilously close to missing the playoffs all together.
Injuries have played a role in the 49ers' struggles and they've only gotten worse ahead of Week 12's matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Brock Purdy and edge Nick Bosa are both officially out.
The former has a shoulder injury that hasn't calmed down enough to allow him to play. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hinted that it may nag him even longer than this week, telling reporters "We will have to see Monday." Journeyman backup Brandon Allen will start in Purdy's place.
Allen has started nine games in his career, going 2-7 in stints with the Broncos and Bengals. The 32-year-old has not thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2022.
Bosa had been dealing with an oblique injury throughout this season. He revealed earlier in the week that he injured his other oblique against the Seahawks.
And that's not it for the 49ers.
49ers injury updates ahead of Packers game don't bode well
Along with Purdy and Bosa, the 49ers will be without starting cornerback Charvarius Ward and depth pieces like defensive tackle Kevin Givens, linebacker Tatum Bethune and wide receiver Jacob Cowing.
If they're lucky, San Francisco will have offensive tackle Trent Williams available, but it's no sure thing. He missed practice on Friday and is considered a questionable game-time decision.
It'll be tough sledding to go into Green Bay and come out with a victory. Another trip to Buffalo follows. There is a very realistic possibility the 49ers will be 5-7 by the time they play the Bears at home in December.
At this point, the 49ers are battling for a wild card spot. With a 1-3 record in division and only two more games against the Rams and Cardinals upcoming, the best they can hope for is a 3-3 divisional record. A 5-7 record with only five games remaining would be a tough hole to climb out of.