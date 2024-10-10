49ers vs Seahawks inactives: Week 6 injury report for Thursday Night Football
Winner claims first place.
Those are the stakes for the Week 6 Thursday Night Football showdown between the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3). The NFC West has not been as strong as anticipated out of the gate, largely due to injuries, but we should be in for some quality football on the short week.
Both the 49ers and Seahawks will have several inactives on Thursday, unfortunately. We are approaching the midway point of the season, when injuries naturally pile up. Football is a brutal sport and few are spared in the end.
Christian McCaffrey, most notably, is not officially listed as 'out' on the San Francisco injury report, as he has not been activated from the IR. He practiced this week, but McCaffrey will take it slow in his recovery from Achilles tendinitis. The 49ers won't rush back their most explosive playmaker, although a sluggish start to the season could prompt McCaffrey to push extra hard. The Niners need him, bad.
That is the major absence hanging over this game and the Niners' season at large. We haven't seen McCaffrey once, and while Jordan Mason has stockpiled impressive numbers in his absence, it's not the same. Just ask Brock Purdy, who has faltered in the face of key absences to his playmaking corps.
Here are the full inactives for Thursday night's showdown.
San Francisco 49ers inactives list
Name
Year
Position
Injury
Jake Moody
2
K
Ankle
Talanoa Hufanga
4
S
Wrist
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5
LB
Calf
Jordan Elliott
5
DL
Knee
Yowza. It's a rough patch for the 49ers, who are without several critical pieces for Thursday night's matchup. Their early-season woes have extended beyond the offense. Nick Sorenson's defense will be especially shorthanded, which includes the absence of former Pro Bowl safety Talanoa Hufanga.
San Francisco stacks up with any team in the NFL on paper, but injuries have cut major holes in the 49ers' depth chart. It's only Week 6, so there is plenty of time to turn this season around, but dropping to 2-4 with a loss on Thursday would qualify as borderline catastrophic for the reigning NFC champs.
In addition to McCaffrey on offense, the 49ers' special teams unit will be without Jake Moody, one of the NFL's most dependable kickers. It's hard to overstate the value of a premium kicker in what could be a hard-fought, airtight affair. If Thursday's game comes down to a field goal attempt, 49ers fans will be collectively holding their breath. Fourth-year kicker Matthew Wright, who drilled 40-of-47 field goals last season, will take Moody's place for now.
George Kittle was questionable all week with a rib injury, but he is now expected to play. That is a major sigh of relief for San Francisco, as missing both McCaffrey and Kittle could have been catastrophic.
Seattle Seahawks inactives list
Player
Year
Position
Injury
Byron Murphy II
1
DT
Hamstring
Uchenna Nwosu
7
LB
Thigh
Riq Woolen
3
CB
Ankle
Seattle's offense is more or less at 100 percent strength, which is a major advantage when compared to the 49ers right now. That said, their defense will be without a few critical pieces, most notably former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 5.
Uchenna Nwosu has been limited to a single appearance this season with a thigh ailment, while rookie Byron Murphy II has only appeared in three games to date.