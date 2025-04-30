49ers signing won't comfort fans over glaring offensive line issue

The San Francisco 49ers boasted one of the most talented rosters in the league over the past several years. That came to an end this offseason, as teams picked apart their roster through free agency and trades.

The Niners needed to clear up the salary cap space for quarterback Brock Purdy’s looming contract extension and tight end George Kittle’s record-setting four-year, $76.1 million deal, but San Francisco was consequently left with a roster full of holes. The 49ers were left with significant concerns in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but the popular belief was that San Francisco would use its league-high 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to rebuild their offensive and defensive fronts.

The 49ers addressed their defensive concerns by using their first five picks on defensive players, but they didn’t draft an offensive lineman until their penultimate pick in the seventh round.

49ers sign long-shot left tackle after neglecting offensive line in the draft

After ending the draft without addressing their offensive line, the Niners are turning to a barren free agency market for help. The 49ers have agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, according to the AMDG Sports agency.

Humphries was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco’s NFC West rival. After eight seasons in Arizona, the 31-year-old tackle remained unsigned as he recovered from an ACL injury. He joined the Kansas City Chiefs during the middle of the 2024 season but started just two games before being shelved with a hamstring injury.

Humphries put together a Pro Bowl season in 2021, but injuries have derailed his career in recent years. After playing in 16 games for three consecutive seasons, Humphries was limited to just eight in 2022 due to a back injury, and he’s now played in fewer than 10 games in four of his nine seasons in the league.

The Niners still have a premier left tackle in Trent Williams, but his own injury history has proven costly for San Francisco. Williams has suffered ankle injuries in four consecutive seasons, and he was forced to miss seven games in 2024. On the opposite end of the line, Colton McKivitz has proven to be a decent-enough starter but has left a lot to be desired.

Following the departure of left guard Aaron Banks in free agency, the 49ers will have to find a new starter among Ben Bartch, Spencer Burford and Matt Hennessy. Dominick Puni will likely start at right guard with rookie seventh-round pick Conner Colby hoping to stick onto the roster as a backup. Center Jake Brendel should provide the team with at least a little bit of consistency.