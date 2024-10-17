49ers will torture themselves to try and exact Super Bowl revenge on Chiefs
There have been eight match-ups in Super Bowl history where two teams have met in the “Big Game” on two or more occasions. The standard remains the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, who clashed on Super Sunday three times (X, XIII, and XXX).
These days, the Super rivalry per say involves the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The teams met in Super Bowls LIV and LVIII, with Patrick Mahomes and company prevailing in each instance. This Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, the clubs will meet for the fifth time in seven years.
Kyle Shanahan has yet to solve Andy Reid
Obviously, Kyle Shanahan’s club is not only looking to avenge last year’s 25-22 overtime loss at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, the 3-3 Niners are looking to get back above the .500 mark. As for this Sunday, that means revisiting that Super Sunday loss in the film room.
“It’s definitely a little emotional,” explained defensive end Nick Bosa to Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News. “But at this point it’s just a game so we’re just looking at the tape, trying to learn from it. A lot of similarities from last year. A few new guys, but a really good defense and the offense obviously has No. 15 (Patrick Mahomes) back there, so always dangerous.”
Dangerous would be an understatement. Mahomes’ legs had a lot to do with the Chiefs’ comeback win in overtime. The 49ers had taken a 22-19 lead in the extra session, and on Kansas City’s ensuing drive Reid’s team had a 4th-and-1 on their own 34-yard-line. A San Francisco stop would have ended the game and given the franchise their first Lombardi Trophy since 1994. It wasn’t meant to be. Mahomes ran for eight yards on the play and eventually capped a 75-yard drive, and the title, with a three-year TD flip to Mecole Hardman.
“There are other plays that are worse, but that’s your opportunity,” said Shanahan in reference to that fourth-down play. “You get a stop for one yard and it’s over and you know you’re Super Bowl champs. It’s hard when it comes to that.”
Handing the Chiefs their first loss of 2024 may take a little sting out of February’s loss, but not really. In any case, Shanahan is 0-4 vs. Reid’s Chiefs since he became the 49ers’ head coach in 2017.