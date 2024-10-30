5 advantages the Packers have to exploit against Lions
The Packers are facing a rare set of circumstances heading into their Week 9 home game against the Lions. Green Bay will actually be an underdog when they take the field against their division rivals. That's a rare occurence for a team with a solid history of defending their home turf.
Matt LaFleur's team is largely an underdog based on just how good the Lions have been this season. Dan Campbell's team is a trendy Super Bowl pick for prognosticators who gravitate towards the physicality they play with on both sides of the ball. That's a big reason why Detroit heads into this game with a half game lead over Green Bay in the NFC North.
This game has the billings of a classic if Green Bay can take advantage of a few key matchup advantages they will enjoy. Packers fans should read on to discover how their favorite team can overcome the Lions to close the gap in the race for the division crown on Sunday.
Packers advantage No. 1: Get the ball to Jayden Reed
The easiest way to score an update in the modern NFL is to find a way to produce explosive plays to tilt the scoreboard. That's why the Packers need to try to get the ball to Jayden Reed in space as often as possible. He is the one player on Green Bay's roster who can turn any routine play into a touchdown with his explosive athleticism.
Reed has reeled in 31 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns through the first eight games of the regular season. That equates to an average of 16.4 yards per reception. The Lions will need to be cognizant of where he lines up on every snap if they don't want to see him beat their secondary for a long score.
The Packers coaching staff also needs to work on getting the ball in Reed's hands more often in the run game. He's usually good for one end-around or reverse per game. Mixing that up with some quick screens behind the line of scrimmage could yield big benefits against an aggressive Detroit defense this week. It's easy to see how Green Bay's hopes of winning this game might rest on Reed enjoying a breakout performance.
Packers advantage No. 2: Run the ball at Alex Anzalone
The Lions' defense deserves its reputation as one of the most physical units in the NFL. That does not mean every member of their front seven is a hulking mass of humanity that can't be moved. Weakside linebacker Alex Anzalone is undersized for his position and should be a player the Packers target with Josh Jacobs in the run game.
Anzalone's lack of size is a big reason why he ranks 136th out of 154 linebackers in run defense this season per PFF. Detroit will try to get him off the field on obvious run downs, but they can't hide him on too many snaps.
The easy solution for Green Bay is to run the ball right at Anzalone early and often. His backup, Malcolm Rodriquez is also questionable heading into the game which further exposes Detroit's linebacker corps to physical running. If the Packers can get Josh Jacobs into the second level he has a real opportunity to turn routine runs into explosive plays due to Detriot's weakness on the second level.
Packers advantage No. 3: Blitz the left side of Detroit's offensive line
The Packers' edge rushers have struggled mightily to create pressure on their own this season. Green Bay cannot afford to sit back and wait for Jared Goff to pick them apart in the pocket. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley needs to dial up pressure this week if he wants to slow down the Lions' offensive attack.
Attacking the left side of Detriot's offensive line is the way to go. Taylor Decker is a decent starting left tackle but his big name outweighs his production this season. He lacks the explosion to get out on the perimeter and knock off blitzing speed rushers from the outside.
The formula for success for Green Bay will be to use Preston Smith to occupy Decker while an outside linebacker crashes around the the corner to chase Goff. Hafley can also use stunts and twists form the outside to keep Decker and left guard Graham Glasgow off balance. It will be a delicate balance for the Packers to achieve but they have to generate pressure on Goff's blind side to keep the Lions in check.
Packers advantage No. 4: Hiding who will start at quarterback
The Packers desperately want Jordan Love to recover in time to start against the Lions. They do have confidence in Malik Willis' ability to secure a victory if that doesn't happen. The reality that both quarterbacks do their job in such different manners should work to Green Bay's advantage this week.
The organization should do everything in its power to keep the Lions in the dark about which signal-caller will play on Sunday. If Love does make it back then Detroit can expect to see a lot of vertical pass plays. They will also game plan to take advantage of his lack of mobility in the pocket.
If Willis goes, the Lions need to prepare for a lot of short passes and RPOs for the relatively inexperienced quarterback. He's a dangerous runner that must be accounted for at all times. He represents a very different challegne for Detriot if he's under center when their massive game against the Packers kicks off.