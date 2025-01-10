5 advantages the Packers can use to upset the Eagles in the Wild Card round
No one associated with the Packers can logically claim that Green Bay shouldn't be an underdog at Philadelphia on Sunday. The Eagles finished the regular season with three more wins than their opponents this weekend. They also won the NFC East while the Packers only managed to finish in third place in the hotly-contested NFC North.
None of that means head coach Matt LaFleur's team cannot pull off an upset this weekend. Green Bay's roster has the talent needed to make a deep postseason run if they get a few breaks.
The key for LaFleur and his coaching staff this weekend will be to make sure they leverage every talent advantage they have. Packers fans should keep their eyes locked in on the following five advantages their team will enjoy at Philadelphia.
1. They have the most explosive quarterback
Jalen Hurts is a good NFL starting quarterback but he lacks the star quality that Jordan Love possesses. That's a massive benefit for the Packers in a game that could easily be decided by play at the game's most important position.
Love is clearly the best passer of the pair while Hurts is the superior runner. The advantage still goes to Green Bay due to Love's ability to produce explosive plays with his powerful arm. The Packers' ability to hit on a few throws over the top of Phialdelphia's secondary will be a major key to their chances of victory on Sunday.
There are some concerns over the health of both signal-callers but both are projected to play in the game without limitations. Love needs to outduel Hurts for his team to have a chance. Expect him to win the battle of passing yards and touchdowns against the Eagles.
2. Josh Jacobs can shorten the game
The ideal game script for the Packers on Sunday would be to secure an early lead and then bludgeon the Eagles' defense into submission via Josh Jacobs and their ground game. That might not be the most likely scenario but it does give Green Bay a clear path towards victory if they can execute it.
Jacobs is not a big home run threat, but he can keep the chains moving with his physical running style. Turning third downs into first downs is a talent of his that should not be ignored. Jacobs also has a unique ability to find the end zone when Green Bay gets into the red zone.
His efficiency as a ball carrier can be really valuable to the Packers in their efforts to keep Hurts and the Eagles' offense off the field. He won't be the flashiest running back who competes this weekend but he could help salt this game way for Green Bay if they can grab an early lead.
3. Experience when they have the ball
Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean have been terrific for the Eagles this season but both members of the Philadelphia secondary are rookies who will be competing in their first playoff game. Green Bay should look to take advantage of their nerves and inexperience during the first quarter.
That's easier said than done given the pair's exceptional talent. Both have the athletic ability to be high level starters. They still should be tested early by Green Bay's play sheet. No one should be surprised if Love tries to hit Jayden Reed or Romeo Doubs with a big shot play early in the game if he finds them matched up against a rookie in single coverage.
4. An offensive element of surprise
The Eagles arguably have two No. 1 wide receivers at their disposal with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Packers do not have any wideout worthy of being considered a primary option. That actually has worked in the team's favor this season due to the unpredictable nature of their passing game.
Love's top target shifts from game to game. No one on the roster had more than Reed's 55 catches on the season. That's a low number for an offense that has such an effective passing game. The Eagles will not be able to key in on any one wide receiver if they want to really pose problems for Love and his offensive teammates.
Green Bay's lack of a superstar wideout hurts them in some ways but they have to lean in to it as an advantage on Sunday. Being unpredictable will give Philadelphia's defense a lot to think about.
5. Running against a three-man front
LaFleur will want his team to establish the run early in this road game. That's why the Eagles' base 3-4 defensive front could work to Green Bay's advantage if they can outnumber their opponent in the box.
That's not a sexy game plan for Packers fans but it could be an effective one. The Eagles have great speed at their outside linebacker spots but not a ton of size. If Green Bay can find a way to get their lineman to the second level they could grind out long drives against Philadelphia.
That strategy won't work for long stretches because the Eagles can make an easy adjustment to shift to a more heavier defensive personnel group. That would open up passing opportunities for Love. It's a balance that should ebb and flow throughout the first round matchup.