5 AFC rookies who have the most to prove in their first NFL minicamp

NFL minicamps are where first impressions become lasting narratives. For many rookies, it’s the first step toward carving out a professional legacy. For a select few, the spotlight shines brighter, the stakes are higher and the expectations weigh heavier.

These five AFC rookies — Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell and Cam Ward — enter the league with enormous potential, but also unique pressure. Whether it’s the shadow of a Heisman Trophy, high draft capital or the responsibility of reviving a franchise, each player enters minicamp with something to prove.

5. Will Campbell, OT, New England Patriots

Will Campbell was one of the most dominant offensive tackles in the country over past two years at LSU. He started as a freshman and immediately became a rock on the Tigers line, allowing just five sacks in over 2,300 career snaps.

Why he has the most to prove: Drafted to protect franchise QB Drake Maye’s blind side, Campbell is under immediate pressure. The transition from college to the NFL is already hard enough, but doing it as an offensive tackle is one of the toughest jumps to make from a physical standpoint. (Edge rushers are a lot quicker and stronger than they are in college.) The New England Patriots are in rebuild mode, and if Maye is to succeed, it starts with Campbell protecting Maye — the toughest assignment in football for a rookie lineman, in my opinion.

Reports have been swirling around Foxborough that Campbell is “locked into left tackle duties exclusively”, showing the coaching staff’s confidence in his early reps. He’s not flashy, but he could quietly become one of the most important rookies in the entire conference.

4. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty was the beating heart of Boise State’s offense. In 2024, he rushed for 2,601 yards and ran for 29 touchdowns, averaging 7.0 yards per carry. A true dual threat, Jeanty also made an impact as a pass catcher and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting.

Why he has the most to prove: The Las Vegas Raiders made noise selecting Jeanty No. 6 overall, a rare investment in a running back around the top 10 range. Despite the noise about investing a top-10 pick into a running back being a bad thing, the Raiders knew that they couldn’t miss out on a generational prospect. With a hole in running back room, the expectation is clear: Jeanty will be the day-one starter.

He has the power, vision and breakaway speed. Now he needs to show that his college production can carry over against NFL front sevens.

3. Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward made a name for himself with dazzling off-script plays at Washington State before transferring to Miami in 2024. In a pro-style offense, he flourished — throwing for 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while becoming a Heisman finalist.

It may come as a surprise that I don’t have Ward at No. 1 on this list, but I will explain more soon. The Titans made Ward the No. 1 overall pick, signaling a full rebuild under new head coach Brian Callahan. With Will Levis still on the roster, and a fan base demanding results, Ward must prove he’s the franchise quarterback Tennessee’s been waiting for since the Steve McNair days.

2. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter isn’t just a football player — he’s a phenomenon. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, Hunter dominated both sides of the ball at Colorado, showcasing All-American talent at wide receiver and cornerback. He became the first full-time two-way Heisman winner since Charles Woodson, and his swag, competitive fire and highlight plays captured the attention of a national audience.

Drafted No. 2 overall by Jacksonville, Hunter is the highest-drafted two-way player in modern NFL history. The Jaguars plan to use him on both offense and defense — an unprecedented role in the modern game. He’s already been seeing reps on both sides of the ball during OTAs in the blazing Florida heat. The main question, though, is can he maintain his durability, sharpen both skill sets and be able to contribute in high-leverage moments? That’s the gamble the Jags are taking.

1. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Cleveland Browns

This should be the obvious pick in my opinion. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur made his own legacy at Colorado. He passed for over 4,000 yards in 2024 and threw 37 touchdowns, showing tremendous poise in chaotic situations and becoming one of college football’s most prolific and efficient quarterbacks.

But despite thos numbers, Sanders faced heavy scrutiny in throughout the pre-draft process, with concerns about his personality, his “off-field” issues and how much his production would translate to the pro level. Many conflicting reports claimed that he “bombed” two out of three of his draft interviews. He slipped to the 5th round — and landed in Cleveland, where he’s now buried on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillion Gabriel, a fourth-round pick taken ahead of him.

Theres no denying Sanders wil be coming in with a chip on his shoulder to show people that he belongs in the NFL. The main question is will he get his fair opportunities during minicamp and training camp to prove himself?

Bottom line

Hunter must show he can handle a rare two-way role in a league built on specialization. Sanders faces criticism and a deep QB room, needing to prove his growth and work ethic can earn him opportunities. Jeanty has the college production but must prove he can handle the demands of being a lead back in the NFL. Campbell has the critical task of protecting a rookie quarterback in a tough AFC East division. And Ward, as the No. 1 overall pick, must live up to immense pressure and lead a rebuilding franchise.

Beyond raw talent, these rookies must demonstrate resilience, leadership and consistency. Minicamp is just the beginning of their journey to truly earn their place in the NFL.