5 attackers who could potentially be on the move in the winter transfer window
With the January window approaching, rumors are circulating more than they do at any other point during the season. There is no doubt that numerous players will be on the move as is often the case each winter, but there is always food for thought as to who those transferred players will be.
Be it to continue a title charge, push for continental football or to reinforce ahead of a relegation battle, the January window offers teams a chance to refresh their squad at a crucial point of the campaign. While it is often harder to pull off any big deals in the winter window compared to the summer one, it is not as though those transfers never happen.
With all of this being considered, it is worth asking the question; which five attackers could be available in the coming January transfer window?
5. Liam Delap
Now, this inclusion is probably the most unlikely of the list, given that Liam Delap only joined Ipswich Town in the summer after their astounding promotion to the Premier League. Since then, however, Delap has established himself as one of the best young strikers in the division, combining his great physical attributes with a keen eye for goal.
Delap, son of former Stoke City defender and long-throw extraordinaire Rory Delap, was formerly on the books at Manchester City. More often than not, City include a buy-back clause in deals that revolve around selling one of their youth products. Either that or something that states the club will have the first option to bid for them in the future and reportedly, Delap’s transfer was no different.
Whether Delap himself would agree to the move remains to be seen, as it is clear he would be playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland rather than starting every week as he is at Portman Road. City, though, lack depth behind Haaland since the departure of Julian Alvarez, so perhaps it is a deal that Pep Guardiola’s side will explore.
4. Viktor Gyokeres
Former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has put the whole of Europe on notice since his move to Sporting. In Lisbon, Gyokeres has established himself as one of the continent’s most lethal finishers and has racked up a truly staggering goal and assist return for the club with which he has won two league titles.
Gyokeres, a Swedish international, was a huge beneficiary of former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim’s system, allowing him to flourish as a sole striker. Amorim is now, of course, at Manchester United, and it remains to be seen on a large scale how Gyokeres performs under Amorim’s successor, Joao Pereira.
There were whispers prior to Amorim’s departure that this could be Gyokeres’ final season in Portugal, with many of Europe’s elite sniffing around the goalscorer. Maybe a reunion is on the cards for Gyokeres if Man United chooses to pursue him, given the overall struggles that Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have had at Old Trafford.
More likely than not, it will be in the summer that Gyokeres moves on, but who knows? If enough money is offered to Sporting, maybe they will be unable to say no, despite the upcoming window being mid-season.
3. Miguel Almiron
Since moving to Newcastle United from Major League Soccer in 2019, Paraguay international Miguel Almiron has racked up over 200 appearances on Tyneside, initially under Steve Bruce and since under Eddie Howe. Almiron has had a mixed career at St James’ Park, often being cited as a frustrating player as when he is on form, as shown during his famous 2022 purple patch, he is a brilliant player.
There have long been murmurs of Newcastle eventually targeting a right winger, as it appears to be a position in which the Magpies lack depth. While Almiron can cover there, there was interest in the attacker last summer and though no move came to fruition, it may be a sign that a move will soon come for Almiron.
A sale for Newcastle would facilitate an incoming transfer as, despite their ownership, the Magpies have struggled to spend massive amounts of money due to PSR regulations. A departure for Almiron this coming January may prove beneficial for all involved.
2. Leroy Sane
Leroy Sane began his career with Schalke before a 2016 transfer to Manchester City where, over a four-year period, he established himself as one of the better wingers in European football. After rejecting a contract extension in 2020, Sane was swiftly sold to Bayern Munich, where he remains at the time of writing.
Though Sane is not necessarily at the level that he has been at his prime across his career, he is still a brilliant winger. The German international has had his struggles with injury in recent years, however, and this season has started just two games for Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich side.
As such, rumors have started to circulate around the winger with regards to a potential transfer. It feels as though Sane’s immediate future will be dictated by his fitness, around which questions are asked, unlike his quality, which nobody has ever truly doubted.
1. Victor Osimhen
Not long after playing a key role in helping Napoli win their first Serie A title since the days of a certain Diego Maradona, Victor Osimhen was, earlier this year, actively looking for a move away from Italy. Potential suitors were suggested all throughout the summer, with Chelsea coming close to agreeing a deal for the Nigerian though eventually, nothing went through.
As such, with Osimhen still wanting a departure, he joined Turkish club Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal. Since moving to Turkey, Osimhen has hit the ground running, notching nine goals and five assists in his opening 12 matches.
Crucially, reports have suggested that Osimhen has a break clause in his loan deal, meaning that were a team to come in for the striker in January, Napoli could cancel his current loan in order to facilitate a permanent departure. This clause could prove crucial in January. Many elite teams are looking for a striker to lead their line and they would find few better than an on-form and firing Victor Osimhen.