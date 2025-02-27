5 bargain free agents the Packers should be targeting

GM Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers front office are ready to be aggressive in free agency, but that does not mean the team will operate with reckless abandon on the open market. Instead, look for Green Bay to be selective about the players they target when free agency begins.

The franchise will shop near the top of the market at certain positions, but they'll need to identify some bargain free agents who can help fill out head coach Matt LaFleur's depth chart. Those bargain signings often mean the difference between good and great seasons for teams with Super Bowl aspirations.

Signing any one of the following five players won't win any press conferences, but they could help the Packers win a lot of games in 2025.

Packers bargain free agent No. 1: Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton isn't the bona fide superstar the Packers need at wide receiver, but signing him would help give Green Bay's pass attack a dimension they currently lack. His specialty is getting down the field and making contested catches, and that makes him a perfect fit for the type of routes Jordan Love enjoys throwing.

Slayton's stats with the Giants over the past several seasons don't scream stardom, but it's important to remember he was working with less-than-ideal quarterback play. Catching passes from Love would be a significant upgrade over the kind of throws Daniel Jones was giving wideouts in New York.

The veteran wideout is not going to be in line for a bumper contract as he enters his age-29 season. Green Bay should be able to secure his services with a modest two-year deal. That could turn into one of the best value signings of the offseason.

Packers bargain free agent No. 2: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb may be a well-known player to NFL fans, but teams are going to be scared by his injury history and advanced age in free agency. That gives the Packers a chance to really upgrade their depth behind Josh Jacobs by landing the veteran back.

Stylistically, Chubb is a great fit for what LaFleur and his offensive staff like to do. When healthy, he excels as a downhill runner who isn't afraid to grind out yards on the interior. He's never going to be the star he was during his prime with the Browns but there's a chance his career can enjoy a second act in Green Bay. Chubb would likely jump at the chance to join the Packers on a one-year deal with any meaningful guaranteed money. He can be a good short-term solution for Green Bay's issues at backup running back.

Packers bargain free agent No. 3: Kristian Fulton

The news that the Packers are listening to offers for cornerback Jaire Alexander should not catch anyone by surprise. He's only managed to play in seven games during each of the last two seasons, and his inability to help Green Bay during this year's playoff run was a key to the team's early exit.

If Alexander does leave Green Bay, Gutekunst and his staff will need to spend significant resources to replace him. It's possible that the Packers might spend a premium draft choice to bring in a new No. 1 cornerback. It's almost a certainty that the Packers will bring in a potential starter in free agency.

Kristian Fulton could be a dark-horse signing that turns into a primetime player. He arguably had his best season for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, which has him hitting the open market at the right time. A two- or three-year offer with reasonable guarantees could allow the Packers to land a new No. 1 corner on a bargain contract.

Packers bargain free agent No. 4: Azeez Ojulari

The Packers' seemingly annual quest to find a No. 1 edge rusher will roll on this offseason. Green Bay could opt to take another swing at that kind of player in the draft, but it's a safe bet they'll try to add an option in free agency too.

Green Bay was strongly linked to a potential trade for Azeez Ojulari just ahead of last year's trade deadline, but injuries to players ahead of him in New York shut down those talks. Now the Packers have an opportunity to land him in free agency without giving up anything in a potential trade.

Ojulari lacks the heft required to be an every-down defensive end but he's still got premium speed on the perimeter. Injuries will limit his market, which means Green Bay could land him on a one-year, incentive-laden deal.

Packers bargain free agent No. 5: Austin Corbett

Josh Myers was the weak link of the Packers' offensive line in 2024. It would be wise for the Packers to let him leave in free agency. But if he does, it will leave a hole at center in Green Bay that needs to be filled.

Austin Corbett's recent injury history makes signing him a gamble, but it's one that could carry significant upside for the Packers. He's been a good starter throughout most of his career and he's still just 29 years of age. The team should not commit meaningful guaranteed money to Corbett, but they can offer him a chance to revive his career as a starter. Don't be surprised if multiple teams, including the Packers, move quickly to try to land Corbett before free agency really gets rolling.