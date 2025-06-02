5 best Mic Drop home runs from the 2025 MLB season so far

Lincoln

Part of what makes watching Major League Baseball so unique is the constant anticipation of the dramatic. In most other sports, you can feel momentum swing or at least have a good idea when something big is about to happen.

With baseball, all it takes is one pitch for a game to be flipped on its side and the stadium roar with cheering fans (or silenced by the visitors). As the calendar flips to June, we thought now would be a good time to take a look at the top five "mic drop" homers of the 2025 season thus far. Let's dive right in!

5. Ronald Acuña Jr. returns with a bang

The Atlanta Braves' season thus far has not exactly gone has planned. Atlanta has fell nearly 10 games out of the NL East divsion and truthfully playoff chances are already starting to fade. If the Braves fan base has anything to cheer about, it is that Ronald Acuña Jr. is finally healthy and he wasted no time proving that.

After recovering from his second career ACL tear, there was a lot of chatter if he would be able to return to his superstar status. There were concerns about his speed and even his power at the plate.

Acuña made his season debut on May 23rd against the San Diego Padres. He found himself in his usuaul leadoff position and after nearly a full calendar year proved he hasn't missed a beat. Acuña belted the first offering of his first plate appearance 467 feet for a solo home run and all felt right in Braves country.

4. Kansas City Roayls host their own home run derby

While this list primarily conists over individuals shining in big moments, it is hard to overlook the collective effort the Kansas City Royals put on display back on May 4th. The Royals entered a game against the Baltimore Orioles with only 18 homers as a team. At the time, it was the lowest amount of home runs by any team in Major League Baseball.

That day, Camden Yards must have looked like a Little League stadium to the majority of their offense. Kansas City launched seven round-trippers and stunned the home crowd. All of the following players jumped in on the long-ball action: Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Jonathan India, Luke Maile and Michael Massey.

3. Austin Wells makes history with leadoff home run on Opening Day

The New York Yankees arguably have the richest history of any team in the league. To have the Yankees' fanbase sing your praises is a high accomplishment in its own but catcher Austin Wells inserted his name into the record books on Opening Day.

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone stuck Wells at the top of the lineup card and the rest is history, literally. Although it is rare for a catcher to also be a team's leadoff man, it is hard to fathom that Wells became the catcher in MLB history to launch a leadoff homer.

This blast to right field had Yankee Stadium absolutely buzzing and seemed to set the tone for a big offensive year.

2. Pete Alonso displays power in grand fashion

This past offseason was an unique situation for Pete Alonso to say the least. The slugging first baseman went the entire winter without signing a contract as a free agent and it seemed unlikely that he would return to the New York Mets.

After he was unable to reach an agreement in his desired price range, Alonso returned to Queens on a two-year/$54 million deal that includes an opt-out clause at the end of this season. It took a few days into the year but on March 31st, Alonso showed why he was seeking a massive contract.

The Mets were on the road against their NL East rivals, the Miami Marlins. Up just 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning, Alonso stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. He ran the count full against Cal Quantrill and deposited a grand slam ( a no-doubter by Alonso's body language) into the right field seats and the New York Mets dugout erupted with excitement.

1. Randy Arozarena clutches up and bat flips

Perhaps the most eletric home run of the 2025 season thus far came in the first game of the season for the Seattle Mariners. Playing host to the Athletic's, Seattle entered the bottom of the eighth inning trailing 2-1. On a night where offense had been hard to come by, outfielder Randy Arozarena turned things around with one swing of the batt.

Arozarena launched a deep fly ball into the left field seats sending the Mariners fan base into a frenzy. The ball traveled 424 feet into the night sky, which is debatable being there is a chance it has yet to land. As soon as the ball jumped off his barrel, Arozarena celebrated the game-tying bomb with an emphatic spike of his bat while looking into the Mariners' dugout before rounding the bases.

Jorge Polanco hit a 2-run homer of his own that proved to be the difference in Seattle's 4-2 win on March 27th over the A's but it was Arozarena's game-tying blast that seemed to be a little more exhilarating.