5 biggest Week 12 fantasy football sleepers: Tommy DeVito, Keenan Allen and more
It's here: the 2024 Bye Week Apocalypse Part 1. Six teams are on a bye this week, the most so far this season. We have a repeat of this in Week 14 as well, though next week we get all 32 teams in action, including three Thanksgiving games.
With all these teams off, hitting on the right sleeper plays is more important than ever. So without further ado, let's get to talking about fantasy football sleeper options for Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.
To count as a sleeper, quarterbacks and tight ends need to be ranked outside the top 15 at their position on FantasyPros’ weekly rankings, while running backs and wide receivers are ranked outside the top 25.
Tommy DeVito, QB, New York Giants
Week 12 ranking: QB23
The Giants made a big change at quarterback this week, benching Daniel Jones and handing the starting role to Tommy DeVito.
If there was a week to make the move, this was it. The Giants are coming off a bye and are set to face a Buccaneers defense that allows more fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks than any other team in the NFL.
Now, it's just up to DeVito to succeed on Sunday with this perfect set up.
Last year, DeVito started six games for the Giants and his numbers were all over the place. He threw for just 86 yards in his first career start, but tossed a pair of touchdowns.
When he had a juicy matchup with a Commanders defense that was really, really bad in 2023, DeVito responded with a huge game, going 18-for-26 for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-19 win.
I don't know if DeVito is a good quarterback or not, but last season he showcased that against the right opponent, he can take what the defense gives him. This week looks like one of those opportunities.
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12 ranking: RB31
It looks like Isiah Pacheco will be back this week. The Chiefs have been relying heavily on Kareem Hunt with Pacheco sidelined and Hunt's more than lived up to the moment, but don't let that fool you: Pacheco is the better running back.
Assuming Pacheco is cleared to play this week, he has appeal against a Panthers defense that allows the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Hunt might still get the bulk of the work, but Pacheco's ability to carve out yards after contact and run through defenders gives him touchdown upside when the Chiefs are in the red zone.
And against this Panthers team, that's a place KC should routinely find itself. Pacheco's touches could be limited, but he can deliver RB2 value if he gets those touches at the right moments.
Keenan Allen, WR, Chicago Bears
Week 12 ranking: WR40
There's a lot of chatter about Rome Odunze as a fantasy sleeper this week and not nearly enough about his teammate Keenan Allen.
Now, look: Allen has struggled in 2024. Coming off a good 2023 season, many thought Allen would be in line for another strong year in his new digs, but the decision to add Allen this offseason hasn't paid off. Quarterback Caleb Williams has struggled and Allen has just one finish all year as a top 30 fantasy receiver.
But his recent usage is encouraging. Since the Week 7 bye, Allen is averaging 7.75 targets per contest. He hasn't produced more than 44 yards in any single game in that time, but we could see a change this week against the Vikings, a team that allows the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.
Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Week 12 ranking: WR51
With Anthony Richardson back under center, Alec Pierce is back to being a major deep ball threat for the Colts.
So far this season, Pierce has four touchdown receptions and is averaging 13.4 yards per attempt. He has nine catches of 20 or more yards and three of more than 50 yards, with two of those three coming off Richardson's arm.
This week, the Colts face the Detroit Lions. Detroit looks like the NFL's best team, but they've allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position.
Some of that is because the Lions build big leads and their opponents are forced to throw, which is probably the case this week. Garbage time could produce another big Pierce touchdown.
The Lions have only allowed seven passing touchdowns though, so don't take a Pierce touchdown to the bank or anything, but he's a solid boom-or-bust play.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Carolina Panthers
Week 12 ranking: TE19
Kansas City seems to have improved a little bit recently against tight ends, but the team still allows the fifth-most fantasy points per game to the position, which makes Ja'Tavion Sanders an intriguing streaming option this week.
Sanders has been pretty hit or miss this season, but the hits have been pretty good. In Week 9, he caught four of his five targets for 87 yards, and while he had just two catches in Week 10, he salvaged his day with a touchdown. He now has a top 15 fantasy finish in four of the last five games.
And yet, even with a good matchup, Sanders is ranked as the TE19 this week. Something doesn't add up there, especially with players like Kyle Pitts and Dalton Kincaid on a bye, who would normally be ranked ahead of him as well. The fantasy community is undervaluing Sanders right now.